ITR, GST filing dates extended amid coronavirus outbreak, customs clearance to work 24x7: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that ITR and GST filings date has been extended to June 30, 2020. In order to support exports and imports in the country, customs clearance will be an essential service operating 24x7 till June 30, 2020.

By Palak Agarwal
24th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today addressed the nation and unveiled statutory and regulatory compliances for Indian companies to tackle the impact of coronavirus on businesses. 


During a media presser on Tuesday, she said,


“The lockdown has been done with the intention of flattening the curve of coronavirus’ spread. Therefore, I must appreciate you all for joining us today. We are close to coming up with an economic package, which will be announced soon."


Also Read

Cabinet approves production-linked incentives for electronics manufacturing firms

Nirmala announced the extension of last date of filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) and Goods and Services Tax (GST). She said the last date for filing March, April and May 2020 GST returns is being extended to June 30, 2020. There will be different staggering dates applicable, but all will be during the end of June. The interest rate for filing a delayed return has also been brought down to 9 percent from the existing 12 percent. 


There is no interest, no penalty and no late fee for companies with a turnover of less than Rs 5 crore. For larger companies, interest rate at 9 percent will be applicable, but no late fee and no penalty.


Providing a relief to the import/export sector, Nirmala announced,


“We do not want to upset any importers and exporters in this scenario and so customs clearance will be an essential service operating 24x7 till June 30, 2020.”


Also Read

With factories shut, exports & imports cut, where is India’s manufacturing sector heading amid the coronavirus crisis?

Compliance related to import permits, all SIPs for import of aquaculture inputs, which were to expire on March 1, 2020, and April 15, 2020, are all now extended by three more months. 


In order to prevent insolvency proceedings against MSMEs, the threshold of default has been extended to Rs 1 core from the existing Rs 1 lakh. 


The government is considering to suspend Section 7, 9 and 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) at a later stage if the current situation continues beyond six months.



(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Her love for street food made this PhD scholar build a Rs 5 Cr food brand

Sindhu Kashyaap

From hiring cobblers to make four pairs of shoes, how this footwear company became a Rs 700 Cr brand

Palak Agarwal

With factories shut, exports & imports cut, where is India’s manufacturing sector heading amid the coronavirus crisis?

Palak Agarwal

10 small-town businesses that are now multi-crore brands in India

Palak Agarwal
Daily Capsule
How will COVID-19 affect startup funding
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

With factories shut, exports & imports cut, where is India’s manufacturing sector heading amid the coronavirus crisis?

Palak Agarwal

Starting with a small shop in Delhi, UBON is today present across 3,000 cities in India

Bhavya Kaushal

How this 27-year-old went on to set up a Rs 150 Cr beer brand in 1 year

Sindhu Kashyaap

Cabinet approves production-linked incentives for electronics manufacturing firms

Press Trust of India

Soap makers reduce prices and increase production to fight coronavirus

Press Trust of India

From Make in India products to giving style and comfort: top SMB stories of the week

Palak Agarwal

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru