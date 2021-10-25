Textile ministry approves pilot projects for geo-textile application in infrastructure projects

The Ministry of Textiles on Monday has approved the pilot project on skilling of design and commissioning technical personnel associated with the application of geo-textiles in infrastructure projects (roads. highways, railways, and water resources).

Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore, IIT-Madras, and IIT Roorkee will carry out the project, the ministry said in a press note.

According to the statement, the coordinating faculties of the engineering departments will look after the implementation of the special courses, in consultation with the other concerned centres and offices of the respective institutes.

Additionally, the project will be implemented in batches and phases. One batch will consist of 75-100 candidates. Two batches per institute will be selected during the pilot phase.

"Continuation of the special skill development course will be subjected to a review by the Mission Directorate of National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) or the Ministry of Textiles," the statement read.

The government is implementing various steps to push the textiles industry towards progress, which was gripped by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, urged the stakeholders of the textile industry to focus on speed, skill and scale and get into an innovative partnership.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India

ALSO READ How dynamic discounting can be a win-win for both MSMEs and large corporates

He called for creating "100 Indian textile machinery champions recognised across the world."

"India should be looking to become a global player in producing textiles machinery, producing at scale, producing with quality and quantity the machinery of choice that the world requires," the minister was quoted as saying.

He added that while India is not averse to imports, the country must endeavour to reduce import dependency on textile machinery. According to the minister, focusing on quality will help capture bigger markets and higher productivity.