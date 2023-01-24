Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Piyush Goyal urges large firms to be sensitised on how to help MSMEs

By Press Trust of India
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 07:49:26 GMT+0000
Piyush Goyal urges large firms to be sensitised on how to help MSMEs
Goyal also suggested that a study of Singapore's framework be conducted because knowing what they are doing right may help improve India's ecosystem.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that large corporations must take on responsibility for helping and guiding micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in adopting best practices and integrating them into the supply chain ecosystem. 


During the fourth Plenary Session of the B20 India Inception Meeting on Building Resilient Global Value Chains, the Minister of Commerce and Industry emphasised the significance of larger businesses serving as an anchor for MSMEs and the need for them to be sensitised on how to support them.


He also gave an example of how the opening of Apple's manufacturing facility gave many MSME businesses a chance to become the company's mini value chain suppliers. He suggested that unnecessary paperwork should be eliminated, complex custom processes should be simplified, and technology should be used more to help small companies to operate smoothly.


Goyal also suggested that a study of Singapore's framework be conducted because the country is an important trading hub and knowing what they are doing right may help improve India's ecosystem that can better support MSMEs. 


“If we do not harmonise our value chains with the rest of the world, or if we do not create logistics which are easier and faster, it would be difficult for international companies to get India into its value chain," he said, adding that the government is working to create an enabling ecosystem that is simpler, faster and promotes ease of doing business.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet 5 entrepreneurs who set up multi-crore businesses in India’s growing healthcare sector

5 Indian snack brands spicing up the market dominated by Haldirams, Lays, and Kurkure

Rags-to-riches: This agarbathi brand was started at home, now sells 12 billion agarbathies globally

Republic Day 2021: How MSMEs are making India’s defence sector ‘atmanirbhar’

Daily Capsule
Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the Siliguri-based linen company that caters to over 1,500 hotels across India

Inside the Make in India consumer electronics brand that eyes global expansion

MSMEs expectations from Budget 2023, and other top SMB stories of the week

TradeIndia Lending has disbursed loans worth Rs 50 Cr to MSMEs in 6 months

Union Budget 2023: What MSMEs want from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

SIDBI partners with Kolkata-based VFS Capital to extend MSME loans