Govt approves setting up of 7 PM MITRA parks; to position India strongly on the global textiles map

In an effort to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat and to position India strongly on the global textiles map, the government on Wednesday approved the setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) parks as announced in the Union Budget 2021.

PM MITRA is inspired by the 5F vision, which encompasses farm to fibre, fibre to factory, factory to fashion, and fashion to foreign. This integrated vision will help further the growth of the textile sector in the economy.

The PM MITRA parks will be set up at greenfield/brownfield sites located in different states. The government announced proposals of state governments having ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcels of more than 1,000 acres, along with other textiles related facilities and ecosystem, are welcome.

According to the statement, it will provide a maximum development capital support (DCS) of Rs 500 crore to all greenfield PM MITRA and a maximum of Rs 200 crore to brownfield PM MITRA for development of common infrastructure (@30 percent of the project cost). It will also provide Rs 300 crore of competitiveness incentive support (CIS) to each PM MITRA park for early establishment of textiles manufacturing units.

These PM MITRA parks will have core infrastructures, including incubation centre, plug and play facility, developed factory sites, roads, power, water, wastewater system, common processing house and CETP, and other related facilities like design centre, testing centres, etc.

It will also provide support infrastructures like workers’ hostels and housing, logistics park, warehousing, medical, and training and skill development facilities.

States such as Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana have expressed interest in setting up the PM MITRA parks.

These parks will develop 50 percent area for pure manufacturing activity, 20 percent for utilities, and 10 percent for commercial development.

Convergence with other central government and state government schemes is available as per their eligibility under the guidelines of those schemes, which will enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry by helping it achieve economies of scale and will create huge job opportunities for millions of people.