A

SBI to adopt repo rate as external benchmark for MSME, auto, and home loans from Oct 1

SBI has also extended the external benchmark-based lending to medium enterprises, to boost lending to the MSME sector as a whole.

By Press Trust of India
23rd Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
sbi

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said it would adopt repo rate as the external benchmark for all floating rate loans for MSME, home, and retail loans, from October 1, 2019.


SBI has also extended the external benchmark-based lending to medium enterprises, to boost lending to the MSME sector as a whole.


It had introduced floating rate home loans effective July 1, 2019, but has made some modifications in the scheme effective October 1, 2019, to comply with the latest regulatory guidelines, the release said.


On September 4, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had mandated all banks to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to an external benchmark from October 1 onwards.


The RBI gave the banks options to benchmark their floating rate loans either to repo rate, three-month, or six-month treasury bills or any benchmark market interest rate published by Financial Benchmarks India Private (FBIL).


The move came after industry and retail borrowers complained that banks do not pass on the entire RBI's policy rate (repo rate) reduction to them.


"In order to ensure transparency, standardisation, and ease of understanding of loan products by borrowers, a bank must adopt a uniform external benchmark within a loan category. In other words, the adoption of multiple benchmarks by the same bank is not allowed within a loan category," the RBI had said.


However, Moody's Investors Service had said the move is credit negative to the lenders as it would limit their flexibility in managing risks.


"This is credit negative for India's banks as it will limit their flexibility in managing interest rate risk," Moody's said in a statement.


"Under the new rules, this direct linkage between lending rates and funding costs will no longer exist. This will expose banks to asymmetrical movements in the cost of funding and loan yields, thus exposing them to interest rate risks," it said.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

RBI cuts repo rate to make loans affordable to MSMEs, exporters: Piyush Goyal

Also Read

RBI notifies banks to link MSME, auto, and housing loans with external benchmark from Oct 1






  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Starting with nothing, this Ludhiana-based entrepreneur went on to build a Rs 400-crore business

Mohit Sabharwal

Starting with just Rs 20k, how these Pune-based entrepreneurs built a kathi roll empire

Rishabh Mansur

Meet the brothers who started a Rs 300 Cr hotel amenities company from a 100 sq ft room

Rishabh Mansur

This Madurai founder started with Rs 5 lakh, lost Rs 1 Cr, and is now doing Rs 50 Cr in revenue

Dipti Nair
Daily Capsule
UpClose with Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Reducing cost of capital, logistics, and power key to making MSMEs globally competitive: Nitin Gadkari

Rishabh Mansur

Govt reviewing 59-minute MSME loan scheme to make it more effective: Nitin Gadkari

Press Trust of India

MSME and power ministries join forces to enhance energy security for MSMEs

Rishabh Mansur

This 26-year-old engineer started an ecommerce company with Rs 10k, now makes Rs 50 lakh revenue per month

Rishabh Mansur

SBI to adopt repo rate as external benchmark for MSME, auto, and home loans from Oct 1

Press Trust of India

Leather sector can create 2 million jobs in 5 years, says Skill Development Minister

Rishabh Mansur

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay