SMBStory brings the second edition of MSME Week to celebrate India’s homegrown brands

YourStory's second edition of the MSME Week will be held from June 20 to 27, 2020, and will culminate in the grand finale on MSME Day, globally celebrated by the United Nations.

By Team SMB
17th Jun 2020
SMBStory travels through cities, towns, villages, and all corners of India to uncover hundreds of inspiring stories of both, large homegrown brands as well as small and medium businesses of India. These are stories of grit, perseverance, and the determination to succeed against all odds -- the stories of the businesses that are surviving through the most challenging times of COVID-19. 


Like last year, we are proud to present the second edition of the MSME Week, presented by Lenovo and CIBIL, as the Credit Empowerment Partner. MSME Week is an initiative by YourStory's SMBStory to celebrate the best home-grown brands across India. 


Held from June 20 to 27, 2020, MSME Week will be a week-long celebration of Indian entrepreneurs who are driving the country’s economic growth through cloud technology, AI/ML, marketing, agriculture, and more. 


We will bring to you business journeys, editorial features, Facebook live sessions, and panel discussions with the business founders, corporates working with MSMEs, and other key stakeholders in the SMB ecosystem. 


The week will culminate in the grand finale on MSME Day on June 27, celebrated globally by the United Nations. 


The grand finale will include a panel discussion with some path-breaking entrepreneurs and SME ecosystem stakeholders on the Digital Adaptation and Revival Strategies post COVID-19.


To get more information on the MSME week 2020, click here.

