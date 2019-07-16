EDITIONS
Stories

European fintech MODIFI launches digital trade finance platform for Indian SME exporters

MODIFI's financing is “off balance sheet”, meaning it can be secured in addition to any outstanding loans and without increasing a company’s debt.

Team SMB
16th Jul 2019
6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
MODIFI

European fintech MODIFI today announced the launch of its digital export finance in India, with an objective to enable small and medium-sized (SMEs) exporters to thrive and offer attractive payment terms to their international buyers.


A press statement said the company has chosen India as the first market for its expansion into Asia after having successfully launched its digital trade finance platform for SMEs in November 2018 in Europe.


"Alternative lenders like MODIFI can step up to meet any increased demand, we have created a product that benefits Indian exporters as much as possible. As India renews its commitment to digital finance in the recent Budget with initiatives such as TReDS, we are confident the market is ready for MODIFI’s digital platform,” said Nelson Holzner, CEO and Co-founder, MODIFI.


The company also said that its financing is “off balance sheet”, meaning it can be secured in addition to any outstanding loans and without increasing a company’s debt. 


The statement read: “Providing faster turnaround times and a seamless experience, MODIFI has enabled SMEs to apply online for collateral-free export finance in less than ten minutes and receive a response within 48 hours. Customers not only grow by getting liquidity otherwise trapped in invoices but, since MODIFI takes the credit risk of the buyer, they can trade with confidence.”


Further, MODIFI’s expansion to India has been fuelled by a €5.5m investment and a partnership with A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, the company added. 


Holzner expects the partnership will give MODIFI credibility amongst Indian exporters. The company expects to finance a volume of $1 billion in India by the year 2022. Its efforts in India are currently focused on spreading awareness of the platform among Indian SMEs and on-boarding them.


Founded in 2018, MODIFI and its paperless online platform attempts to help businesses to foster international partnerships and benefit local economies.

Also Read

RBI cuts repo rate to make loans affordable to MSMEs, exporters: Piyush Goyal

Also Read

Piyush Goyal plans to double engineering goods exports to $200 billion, create more jobs in man...


6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team SMB

Related Tags

Authors

Latest Stories

Capital Quotient launches a payroll-based programme app for MSME workforce

by Team SMB

ICICI Bank launches digital banking platform ‘InstaBIZ’ for MSMEs

by Palak Agarwal

Why this investment banker aspirant decided to manufacture notebooks and paper products instead

by Sindhu Kashyaap

From a 200sqft shop in South Delhi to stores in Dubai and Singapore, how Ferns N Petals recorded Rs 360 Cr annual turnover

by Palak Agarwal

Maharashtra govt provides unused reserved land for BHEL to Baba Ramdev to set up MSME unit

by Press Trust of India

How this 63-year-old entrepreneur quit his job to start an HR firm, and now makes Rs 940 Cr revenue from Airtel, TCS, and Bosch

by Rishabh Mansur