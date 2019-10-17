A

60 more businesses to be listed on BSE's SME platform, says BSE MD and CEO

So far, 312 companies have been listed on the BSE SME platform and have collectively raised around Rs 3,200 crore, said Ashishkumar Chauhan, BSE MD and CEO.

By Press Trust of India
17th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
bse

As many as 60 companies are in pipeline to be listed on the BSE's platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE.


So far, 312 companies have been listed on the BSE SME platform and have collectively raised around Rs 3,200 crore, Chauhan added.


While emphasising on the role of listing, he said listing turns income into wealth and noted that the firms listed on the BSE SME account for a total market capitalisation of Rs 18,000 crore.


He mentioned that listing has a host of benefits that include branding, improved credit rating and easy finances among others.


BSE launched its SME platform for small and medium enterprises in March 2012. Of the 312 companies listed on the platform, as many as 71 have migrated to the main board.


The firms listed on the platform belong to a wide range of sectors like infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, hospitality among others.


Chauhan while speaking at an event here said India's economy projected to grow at six percent is still better when compared to other economies in the world and mentioned that demand is likely to revive post Diwali.


He said Indian economy is in a transformational phase where people are moving from the era of "non payment of bank loans" to an era of "payment of bank loans" and that Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has played a positive role.


Tracking the global trends he said the US is "seriously trying to rebalance its trade with the rest of the world."


Chauhan's statement comes just two days after BSE came out with a new framework for companies seeking to migrate from its SME platform to the main board.


Under the new guidelines, companies listed on SME exchange need to have a market capitalisation of at least Rs 25 crore in order to move up to the main board, BSE said in a circular.


Explaining further, BSE said that the market capitalisation on Weighted Average Price (WAP) of preceding 20 traded days from the date of submission of application to the bourse for migration from SME platform to the main board should be equal to or in excess of Rs 25 crore.



Also Read

BSE joins hands with FICCI to foster the MSME and startup environment


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Nitin Gadkari pitches for Rs 10,000 Cr fund to buy shares of listed MSMEs

Press Trust of India

From earning Rs 20 a day to making Rs 7.5 Cr annually, the journey of this woman entrepreneur and her fashion accessories brand

Palak Agarwal

5 major announcements made by Nitin Gadkari after taking charge as MSME Minister

Rishabh Mansur

After 2 failed businesses, how this Lucknow entrepreneur bounced back to start a profitable healthcare services company

Rishabh Mansur
Daily Capsule
Tech30 startup Nimesa helps enterprises with agile data management (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Nitin Gadkari pitches for Rs 10,000 Cr fund to buy shares of listed MSMEs

Press Trust of India

Meet 5 entrepreneurs who set up multi-crore businesses in India’s growing healthcare sector

Rishabh Mansur

5 major announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman for small businesses after becoming the Finance Minister

Rishabh Mansur

BSE announces new framework for SMEs to shift to the exchange's main board

Press Trust of India

DPIIT launches app for Intellectual Property Rights for SMEs and startups

Rishabh Mansur

Over Rs 81,700 Cr disbursed by banks during 9-day loan mela, says Finance Ministry

Press Trust of India

How Bengaluru-based Guesture is making Rs 10 Cr a year with its community-driven approach for co-living

Rishabh Mansur

Here’s a look at some of the inspiring stories SMBStory covered this week

Palak Agarwal

The entrepreneurial zest of a man behind Delhi’s Junkyard Cafe, Garam Dharam, who came back with a bang after facing an early shutdown

Palak Agarwal

Haldiram emerges sole bidder to buy insolvency-bound Kwality for Rs 130 Cr

Press Trust of India

How this Mumbai entrepreneur built a Rs 1,000 Cr medical devices business from just Rs 1 lakh loan

Rishabh Mansur

BSE joins hands with FICCI to foster the MSME and startup environment

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore