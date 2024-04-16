Praveen Krishnaiah, a serial entrepreneur and an adventure sports lover, spent a lot of time camping outdoors. However, he often had to make do with uncomfortable and cramped tents that had very little space for his belongings.

Krishnaiah sought a sturdy and adaptable tent that would house several creature comforts, including a refrigerator and an air-conditioner, and ensure the safety of his gear, his beloved beers, and other things.

During his travels abroad, Krishnaiah found the perfect solution to his needs in yurts. Unfortunately, he didn’t find anything suitable in India. That’s when he decided to take matters into his own hands.

With a carpenter’s help and some canvas from a local factory, Krishnaiah got down to building his own yurt.

A yurt is like a tent, but it’s much more than that. While tents are mainly used for camping, yurts are made to be like homes. They have a lot more room than tents, making them a luxurious retreat. Besides, one can also customise them to suit personal needs and preferences.

Krishnaiah’s first creation generated a lot of unexpected interest and enquiries on social media platform Facebook, eventually leading to the birth of The Out Factory, a Bengaluru-based yurt-making venture, in 2019.

“What started as a hobby turned into a business,” says Krishnaiah, who also started XtremeZone, a camping and adventure sports outfit; Knewcleus, an edu-management software; and Roombr, a brand of walltop computers.

“Yurts have a history. Even today, if you travel to Mongolia, you will find a large population still living in yurts, in what they call ‘ger districts’. In India too, we have seen people living in bamboo and wooden yurts. So, the history is there. What we have introduced is a luxury version of yurts for people who want to experience luxury on their travels,” explains Krishnaiah.

Yurts by The Out Factory

How it works

﻿The Out Factory﻿ supplies yurts to resorts, holiday homes, hotel owners, and farmland owners. Machaan Wilderness Lodge, Nagarhole; Tathastu Serenity Retreat, Kanha; and Riverside by Aahma, Jim Corbett National Park are some of its clients.

The yurts are made in a factory in Jakkur, Bengaluru. Krishnaiah practically lives in a yurt at the factory premises, making it easy for him to steer the business and customise yurts as per client needs.

The yurts are made of wood and contain three layers of architectural fabric sourced from France and layers of insulation. They are custom-made in 45 days and take 72 hours for installation on site.

“They are hyper customisable and meet the unique preferences of the owner, offering a superior alternative to traditional tents. These structures are both stronger and more luxurious,” says Krishnaiah proudly.

These yurts are also 20% more cost-effective than building concrete structures like hotel rooms.

To ensure safety, the yurts are secured with a solid door and come with the choice of deadbolt or keyless entry. The UPVC windows within wooden frames can be secured from inside. In addition, one can install any security system, including motion sensors and CCTV, inside the yurt.

In addition to this, rain shields are welded to the roof and extended over the frames of windows and doors, thus preventing rain ingress. The yurt is also capable of withstanding up to 4 feet of snow and winds of up to 280 km/h without any deformation, assures Krishnaiah.

The Out Factory makes yurts in the sizes of 314 sq ft (20 ft diameter), 452 sq ft (24 ft diameter) and 804 sq ft (32 ft diameter). While basic yurts are priced at Rs 7.5 lakh, additional features and customisation would cost more. Krishanaih says resort owners rent out these yurts for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per night.

The company has till date installed 150 yurts across Karnataka in Nagarahole, Kanakapura, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru, Sarjapura, Bagepalli, Ahama, Kabini, and Devanahalli, and in Chennai. It has also partnered with the Meghalayan tourism department to install yurts all over the state.

The company has clocked a revenue of Rs 20 crore as of March this year.

Market scenario

The concept of yurts is popular in countries like China and America. Krishnaiah says that in America yurts are even considered as an affordable housing alternative and used as low-cost homes.

“America is now looking to bring in the luxury element in yurts,” he adds.

Going forward, The Out Factory is looking to export its yurts to many countries, including America.

Back in India, the camping market is projected to reach a revenue of $2.04 billion by 2024. It is expected to grow annually at 34.67% between 2024 and 2028 and reach a market volume of $6.71 billion.

As the camping market expands, The Out Factory hopes to create a bigger impact in the luxury camping space with its premium offerings for those who seek comfort and style in the wilderness.