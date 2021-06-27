What not to miss at YourStory’s India MSME Summit 2021: Grand Finale

The Grand Finale of the all-virtual, 10-day-long YourStory’s India MSME Summit 2021 is finally here! After a week of exciting panel discussions, it is time to raise the curtain on the third edition of YourStory’s flagship event presented by Lenovo and Intel, and co-sponsored by AWS and TransUnion CIBIL.

The Grand Finale has a stirring lineup of speakers, fireside chats, workshops, panel discussions, masterclasses, and much more.

The third edition of the annual summit has all the conversations happening around the MSME sector in one place.

Track 1

Track 1 of the Grand Finale will have entrepreneurs from India's top brands in panel discussions on topics such as how new-age consumer brands are riding the second wave of COVID-19, and how to scale businesses and manage cash flow. Some industry stakeholders will also share their thoughts on policy and schemes needed for the revival of MSMEs.

This track also includes a line of fireside chats and keynote speakers, including the likes of Harshala Chandorkar, Chief Operating Officer of TransUnion CIBIL; Ashish Sikka, Director of SMB and Channel at Lenovo India; and B Raghavendran, Head of SMB Segment at Amazon Internet Services.

They will discuss how MSMEs can leverage technology, become crisis-proof by deploying intelligence-driven strategies, and much more.

Track 2

The second track will have industry experts coming together to discuss how MSMEs can build domestic and global competence by building and developing their IT infrastructure.

Additionally, CEOs, CTOs, and other executives from leading brands will come together to discuss how small and medium businesses can ride India’s D2C wave in a panel discussion titled ‘Digital solutions and IT needs to future-proof your business.’

Vikas Saraogi, Vice President, Merchant Acceptance; and Sujay Vasudevan, Vice President, Cyber and Intelligence Solutions from the South Asian division of Mastercard will conduct masterclasses on payment acceptance solutions for MSMEs and how digital payments can be carried out safely.

Also, Meghna Suryakumar, founder and CEO of Crediwatch, will be sharing her views on how MSMEs can weave growth stories based on intelligent and analytics-driven insights.

Track 3

Track 3 has a mix of speakers from the government, corporates, and other segments.

Vineeta Hariharan, Chief of Externally Aided Missions, Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprise, Government of India, will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sector, and its road to recovery in a fireside chat with Dipti Nair, Editor-at-Large, YourStory.

This track also has an exciting line-up of panel discussions that will cover broad themes such as ease of doing business, job creation, addressing financing and cash flow challenges, how SMBs can unlock their potential using cloud computing, among others.

Track 4

The fourth track will offer a recap of all the panel discussions held at YourStory’s India MSME Summit 2021 during the last week.

Don’t miss out on the chance to attend the event and listen in to all the insightful discussions. If you haven’t registered for the Grand Finale yet, click here.