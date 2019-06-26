Zoho to offer software at discounted rate for MSMEs in Tamil Nadu

Chennai-based software firm Zoho on Tuesday said it would offer its software at a discounted rate to help improve digital literacy as part of the company's plan to serve Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs).





For this purpose, Zoho has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA), a registered trade body representing the small and medium enterprises.





Zoho would counsel and train the members of the association on how to automate the company's business software.





"TANSTIA has been serving the industry for over 50 years now and it has been our mission to strengthen the MSME sector. Our target right now is to get some momentum going and attract investments in the MSMEs sector," said TANSTIA president S Anburajan in a press release.





The memorandum of understanding with Zoho would help take MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to the next level, he said in the release.





Commenting on the tie-up with TANSTIA, Zoho Corp director (engineering) Rajendran Dandapani was quoted saying, "One of the small enterprises have only recently been moving their businesses online. At Zoho, we have onboarded several thousands of small enterprises across the globe".





Under the MoU, Zoho and TANSTIA would create user educational content in Tamil language to help entrepreneurs with their digitisation efforts.





Earlier this month, Zoho announced it is offering its GST compliance software, Zoho Books, to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) free of cost to help manage their accounting and taxes, and stay compliant with GST norms.





Zoho added that the software is available for free to SMEs with an annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore. Eligible businesses will be given free access to the software when they sign up through the GST portal.







