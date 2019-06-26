EDITIONS
Stories

Zoho to offer software at discounted rate for MSMEs in Tamil Nadu

Zoho has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) to offer its software at a discounted rate to help improve digital literacy as part of the company's plan to MSMEs.

Press Trust of India
26th Jun 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
zoho

Chennai-based software firm Zoho on Tuesday said it would offer its software at a discounted rate to help improve digital literacy as part of the company's plan to serve Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs).


For this purpose, Zoho has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA), a registered trade body representing the small and medium enterprises.


Zoho would counsel and train the members of the association on how to automate the company's business software.


"TANSTIA has been serving the industry for over 50 years now and it has been our mission to strengthen the MSME sector. Our target right now is to get some momentum going and attract investments in the MSMEs sector," said TANSTIA president S Anburajan in a press release.


The memorandum of understanding with Zoho would help take MSMEs in Tamil Nadu to the next level, he said in the release.


Commenting on the tie-up with TANSTIA, Zoho Corp director (engineering) Rajendran Dandapani was quoted saying, "One of the small enterprises have only recently been moving their businesses online. At Zoho, we have onboarded several thousands of small enterprises across the globe".


Under the MoU, Zoho and TANSTIA would create user educational content in Tamil language to help entrepreneurs with their digitisation efforts.


Earlier this month, Zoho announced it is offering its GST compliance software, Zoho Books, to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) free of cost to help manage their accounting and taxes, and stay compliant with GST norms.


Zoho added that the software is available for free to SMEs with an annual turnover of less than Rs 1.5 crore. Eligible businesses will be given free access to the software when they sign up through the GST portal.


Also Read

Zoho offers GST compliance software to SMEs for free


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Authors

Latest Stories

YES Bank launches Click OD facility for existing MSMEs

by Palak Agarwal

RBI panel proposes Rs 10,000 Cr government fund to develop MSMEs

by Palak Agarwal

Mangalore Pearl's secret to success: a founder who goes to the market at 5:15 AM every day to buy fresh seafood

by Rishabh Mansur

MSMEs are the largest provider of employment after agriculture: 73rd Round of National Sample Survey

by Team SMB

Nitin Gadkari plans to boost number of MSMEs in India; bats for existing schemes

by Team SMB

With neem toothpicks, areca plates, and cattle feed, Bengaluru-based Ayurvaidic clocked Rs 2.5 Cr turnover in 2 years

by Palak Agarwal