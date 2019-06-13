This conservationist's pet sanctuary in Bengaluru teaches kids how to co-exist with animals

For any animal lover, there might have been at least one time when they felt they wanted to adopt that stray dog on the road and bring it home. Similarly, there are plenty of people out there who want to take care of animals, and make a difference in their lives. But how many of us, with our everyday pressures and commitments, can really turn this into reality?





In order to educate people about animals and the importance of co-existence and harmony, Sanjeev Pednekar started Prani, an animal sanctuary, in 2017.





Spread across four-and-a-half acres of land, the pet sanctuary is located near Kanakpura road in Bengaluru.





Sanjeev Pednekar (Image: Edex Live)





A herpetologist and animal conservationist, 28-year-old Sanjeev was determined to save animals and build a better place for them.





From catching tadpoles to rescuing various animals across Karnataka, Sanjeev found his calling in the woods at the age of ten.





So far, the Prani sanctuary team has reached out to over 500 schools and has impacted 3,000 kids to educate them about animals.









Talking to Edex live, Sanjeev said,





“We focus on building tolerance, co-existence, and compassion among people for animals. People who visit us can spend two hours in our sanctuary and we take them around to tell stories of every animal. The other activity which we do is working with schools where we cover their curriculum without using conventional methods. Instead, we bring them to our sanctuary and explain every scientific aspect of animals.”





In the past 10 years, Sanjeev has saved over 150 animals, which have now found a new home in Prani, reports The New Indian Express.





On how the sanctuary helps children learn better and be more appreciative of nature and animals, Sanjeev added,





“Every Class V or VI student has a lesson on the lifecycle of insects wherein we take them to our butterfly garden and explain the life cycle of a butterfly. It’s easy for them to understand practically rather than by rote learning from books.”









At present, Sanjeev’s sanctuary houses over 350 animals, which include hamsters, horses, turtle, and emus. You can also find hedgehogs, foal, cows, sheep, goats, rabbits, gerbils, Chinese Dwarf Hamsters, turkey, guinea fowl, silver pheasant, golden-tailed pheasant, quail, ducks, geese, rooster and hens, African clawed frogs, and red eared sliders.





Housing so many animals under a roof isn’t an easy task, and the upkeep requires funds.





Sanjeev said,





“We have a viable module so that animals can be taken care of and kept happy. Providing quality time and care is our motto. The funds come from the people who visit Prani as we charge Rs 400 from each person. They can spend two hours and we will take them around to explain, touch, and feel every animal in our sanctuary, thus educating everyone about small and large creatures.”





