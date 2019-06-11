Planting a tree in memory of your loved one can be one of the most thoughtful ways to express your love for the person.





After losing her husband, Janet Yegneswaran also planted a Honge tree (Indian Beech tree) near her house in 2006 in his memory. A resident of Bengaluru, she felt this was also a great way to help the city recover its lost greenery.





Soon, planting trees became Janet’s life-long mission, and she has planted around 73,000 trees to date, proving to be an inspiration to many.





A former landscape designer at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Janet used her experience to understand the type of saplings to be planted in particular regions depending upon the type of land.





Janet Yegneswaran (Image: Whatshot)





The 68-year-old environmentalist also formed the Rajanet Yegneswaran Charitable Trust in the memory of her late husband.





Speaking on the same she said,





“Our project Thengaja involves planting 1,000 coconut saplings for delta farmers of Thanjavur affected by Cyclone Gaja. We are collaborating with Citizens for Awareness for this project. They have identified 100 poor families and we will plant 10 coconut saplings for each family,” reports Storypick.





The Trust is supported by brands like Nokia, Sony, and Samsung that provide them with funds to plant saplings within their campus or at select locations. But when it comes to farmers and residents, the Trust does it for free.





Speaking further on the initiative, she said,





“We are ready to plant saplings at any place across the state,” reports Storypick.





So far, Janet has covered areas like Krishnarajapuram, Koramangala, Cambridge Layout, and Electronic City in Bengaluru. The plantation includes Honge, Neem, and many other trees. In addition to this, she also runs a nursery near the BDA complex in Domlur in Bengaluru, reports Whatshot.









Looking at her noble initiative, many people have started reaching out to Janet to plant saplings on special occasions like birthdays.





Janet, who now aims to make as many residents take ownership of the plants as possible, says the saplings will be planted only after the residents assure the Trust that they will look after them.





In future, she plans to plant 1,000 saplings in Coorg, and another 1,000 in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.





