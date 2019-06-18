EDITIONS
environment

Every drop counts: 5 ways you can conserve water at home this monsoon

Apart from enjoying the joy and beauty of rains, let’s take a look at some simple ways to save water for future generations.

Roshni Balaji
18th Jun 2019
25+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Lush green trees, colourful umbrellas, floral beds, and misty surroundings - these are some common sights we get to bask on during the onset of the monsoon every year. Not only is it a time when we get relieved of the scorching summer heat, but we also bid goodbye to water woes.


However, water is not a resource that can be taken for granted. Year after year, India has been staring at a water crisis characterised by groundwater depletion, contamination of rivers, and mismanagement of drinking water.


Water Conservation

A child trying to drink water from a tap in India.

This monsoon, instead of letting rainwater clogging potholes and drainage systems, let’s join hands and work towards channelising and collecting it for future purposes. Rainwater harvesting is a simple yet effective way of conserving water, which can later be used for drinking or gardening.


From creating a rain garden to setting up a barrel and recharging borewells, YourStory lists five ways in which you can harvest rainwater at home.


Also Read

How this Bengaluru apartment is saving nearly 500 litres of water every day


Creating a splash block


Splash Block

A splash blocks can tackle the eroding force of water by collecting and storing it.

Image credit: Eric Weiss

A splash block is a rectangular device made of plastic or concrete that can be placed right below the pipe that carries rainwater from the rooftop of your house to the ground. This helps to divert rainwater away from the foundation of the structure. Besides, it helps to tackle the eroding force of water by collecting and storing it. Splash blocks are easily available in the market, and can also be made at home by moulding cement and masonry sand.


Gardening to the rescue


Rain Garden

Rain gardens allow water to seep into the earth and recharge the ground water.

Image credit: Shutterstock

A rain garden is a landscape that can be created in a shallow terrain in your courtyard or right outside your house. From perennial shrubs, flowers, and mulch, anything can be planted in the garden. However, plants which tend to develop deep roots can be more effective because they have a greater capacity to absorb water.


This will allow rainwater to seep into the earth and recharge groundwater as well. Since a rain garden prevents stagnation of water, the chances of mosquito breeding are also minimal.


Also Read

Meet the 15-year-old water conservationists who want to save Bengaluru from becoming the next C...


Setting up a barrel


Rain Barrel

A rain barrel is a traditional yet effective method to conserve water.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Using a rain barrel is one of the most effective and widely used ways to save water. You can use an old drum or a large plastic trash can for this. The barrel needs to be positioned right below the pipe through which rainwater from the verandah or rooftop is likely to flow. In order to prevent mosquito breeding, a screen or a mesh can be placed over the barrel after collecting the water. Adding a few droplets of oil on the surface is also a good way to prevent the formation of larvae.


Using a rain saucer


Rain Saucer

Rain saucers can collect water free from impurities.

Image credit: Home Water Harvesting

Rain saucers can amass water without hassle straight from the sky. All you need is a small storage container, two funnels, and some PVC pipes. The funnels need to be connected through the pipes to the repository. This easy-to-deploy system looks like an upside-down umbrella. Since this set up is not exposed to contaminated sources, the water collected is likely to be clean and can also be used for drinking.


Recharging borewells


Recharging Borewells

Surface runoff can be used to recharge borewells.

Image credit: Development Logics

While borewells are generally used to extract water from the ground, it can also be used to recharge groundwater. All you have to do for this is build a recharge pit. Most often than not, a recharge pit is one meter in diameter and at least six meters deep. It has to be drilled alongside a pipe with perforations covered with a net in order to filter out the impurities. This lets the surface water flowing as run off into the water table, and minimises the chances of experiencing water scarcity during summer.


Also Read

Marathwada farmers tackle drought by harvesting water in streams, reap benefits


25+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Roshni Balaji
I started off my career as a Business Analyst with KPMG followed by Goldman Sachs. I then shifted gears and worked as a News Producer at CNBC TV-18 after which I worked as a Reporter with The Quint. I am a hardcore bibliophile, travel enthusiast, amateur poet, guitarist, and I enjoy public speaking.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Meet YourStory’s third Maverick; Bounce raises $72 million in Series C

Latest Stories

This former Google employee is on a mission to restore lakes across India

by Think Change India

How this organisation is making a difference in the life of children of migrant construction workers

by Think Change India

How acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s story has not just inspired Deepika Padukone, but millions of other Indians

by Shruti Kedia

From planting trees in memory of loved ones to a techie teaching organic farming - here are the top social stories of this week

by Team SS

With Afforestt, this engineer is painting cities green by growing trees using the Japanese Miyawaki method

by Think Change India

How this startup is working to improve the livelihood of dairy farmers in India

by Roshni Balaji

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

FANI- Fundraiser for Odisha Cyclone Victims

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Youth speak forum

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online