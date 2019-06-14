EDITIONS
Think Change India

This 22-year-old is sowing the seed for an organic future with his farming methods

Residing in Wayanad, Kerala, Sooraj CS is promoting organic farming and has cultivated a wide range of vegetables and over 50 types of fruits on his four-and-a-half acre of land.

Think Change India
14th Jun 2019
68+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Let’s be honest - we all want to stay healthy and eat fresh, but are we patient or keen enough to know where our organic edibles are coming from? Some of us might be interested, but not all. Meet 22-year-old Sooraj CS who is growing different types of vegetables, rice, and fruits without any chemical fertilisers or pesticides. Why? To make sure the fresh organically grown fruits and vegetable reach your plate.


With over four-and-a-half acres of land, Sooraj, a BSc (Agriculture) student from Wayanad, has been practising organic farming for the past nine years. In addition, he also campaigns against the use of pesticides and teaches his fellow farmers about the importance of organic farming and eco-friendly pesticides.


Social Story

Sooraj CS (Image: Edex Live)

Also Read

Back to the roots: how this techie-turned farmer helped villagers embrace organic farming in Ma...


Speaking to Edex Live, Sooraj said,


“Plants mainly need micronutrients to grow. They also need potassium and phosphorus, but these can be absorbed only in a soluble form. To facilitate this, we can introduce microorganisms to the soil instead of using chemical fertilisers. Many people think that using fertilisers is an easy solution to get a good yield. In fact, they’re conditioned to believe so. But that isn’t true. We have a lot of eco-friendly alternatives.”


Sooraj’s love for organic farming dates back to his childhood. When he was only 13-years-old, he was inspired by his mother who would plant tomato seeds using only water and padding with manure from time to time. Watching his mother, Sooraj tried planting tomatoes on his own and received an impressive yield. In no time, organic farming became his passion. Besides his mother, Sooraj is also an avid follower of Subhash Palekar, promoter of the concept of zero-budget natural farming.


social story

(Image: Edex Live)

Also Read

These kids with learning disabilities are promoting organic veggies across Hyderabad, and picki...


Fast forward to the age of 17, Sooraj won the Karshaka Jyothi Award for the ‘best student farmer’, instituted by the state government. After this, he started a Facebook page to promote healthy eating habits.


Speaking on the same, he said,


“There is no need to glorify a person who grows vegetables or fruits for his own consumption. It says a lot about our society’s misconceptions about agriculture. Each individual can make a difference by developing the habit of cultivating and eating organic foods”, reports Thiruvananthapuram First.


Now, Sooraj’s farm consists of over 50 varieties of fruits, 60 types of medicinal plants, and a wide range of vegetables.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Also Read

This 86-year-old retired teacher from Odisha is sowing the seeds for an organic future


68+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Facebook makes its first investment in an Indian startup; What the future holds for Grofers

Latest Stories

How this startup is working to improve the livelihood of dairy farmers in India

by Roshni Balaji

PM-Kisan Pension: Farmers' contribution to be Rs 100/month

by Press Trust of India

Centre asks states to speed up farmer enrolment under PM-KISAN

by Press Trust of India

From drab to glam: The evolution of the social sector in India

by Shruti Kedia

This conservationist's pet sanctuary in Bengaluru teaches kids how to co-exist with animals

by Think Change India

How to address the challenges faced by children with Specific Learning Difficulties

by Apra Mathur

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 15 2019

LetsIgnite - Organising India’s Private Market

Bangalore
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad