EDITIONS
Startup

How this startup is working to improve the livelihood of dairy farmers in India

Krimanshi, a Jodhpur-based startup, has been boosting the income of dairy farmers by supplying affordable cattle feed made from fruit and vegetable waste.

Roshni Balaji
14th Jun 2019
106+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Dairy farming is a major source of income for a staggering 121 million farmers in India, with total production touching 176 million metric tonnes in 2018. However, farmers are struggling to earn a livelihood due to the unavailability of quality fodder and high cost of cattle feed. This, in turn, has been affecting the quality of milk as well as the health of cows and buffaloes, causing a streak of economic losses.


According to a report by Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute (IGFRI), India is currently facing a shortfall accounting to 35.6 percent for green fodder, 11 percent for dry crop residues fodder, and 44 percent for concentrate feed ingredients.


Nikhil Bohra

Nikhil Bohra, Founder and CEO of Krimanshi.

In an attempt to change this scenario, 31-year-old Nikhil Bohra founded Krimanshi in 2015 to convert food and agricultural waste into low-cost feed and fodder for dairy farmers.


In the last four years, the Jodhpur-based startup has helped over 500 farmer households across Rajasthan to increase milk production and reduce veterinary costs. That is not all.


Krimanshi has also added value to the environment by generating value from 100 tonnes of waste so far (500 to 1,000 kilograms per day).


Also Read

These 5 startups are scouting for greener solutions to help farmers fight climate change


How Krimanshi was set in motion


After completing his engineering in Biotechnology from Vellore Institute of Technology, Nikhil started working with various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across domains like sustainability, nutrition and health, and sanitation. During this time, the idea of producing cattle feed and fodder occurred to him.


Vegetable and Fruit Waste

Fruit and vegetable waste lying at local marketplaces are converted into cattle feed.

Initially, his plan was to make fodder using agroforestry resources like dry leaves, pods, and shrubs. Later, he made use of fruit and vegetable waste and agricultural residue to create animal food.


Nikhil Bohra, Founder and CEO of Krimanshi, tells YourStory,


“India wastes about Rs 440 billion worth vegetables, fruits, and grains every year. When I came across this, I was shocked. I wanted to do something about it. That was when I decided to conduct an experiment. I collected carrot, papaya, and mosambi waste from warehouses and mandis in Jodhpur and then processed the same to make cattle feed. One of the dairy farmers in the area fed it to his cattle and saw an improvement in the quality of milk produced. Convinced by the results, I went ahead and devised a plan to scale up this operation."


Cattle Feed

Krimanshi supplies quality cattle feed at affordable prices.

Initially bootstrapped, the startup was incubated in 2017 through the INVENT Program, a platform that supports inclusive and innovative solutions under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, as well as the Department for International Development, Government of the United Kingdom.


Krimanshi also received a part of the funds from the YES Scale Accelerator and Government of Rajasthan. Presently, social enterprise incubator Villgro is supporting the startup’s operations.


With eight full-time employees and 15 part-time hires, the organisation has been focussing solely on building a new value chain to produce high nutrition feed in the last few years.


Also Read

How the government is working to double farmers’ income by 2022


The product


Machinery

Machinery used to convert fruit and vegetable waste into cattle feed.

With a view to develop cost-effective solutions to feed the burgeoning livestock population in the country, Nikhil puts together a collection system to gather fruit and vegetable waste from juice shops and local markets in Jodhpur by paying a nominal amount.


This waste is then transported to Krimanshi’s processing units in Jodhpur or Jaipur. Certain salts are then added to process the waste, absorb all the moisture, and stop bacterial activity. The resulting mixture is pulverised and made into a powder-like form. The conversion of these fine grains into feed (in the form of pellets) is outsourced to external manufacturers in Jodhpur.


Cattle Feed

Pallets of cattle feed after processing.

The finished product is sold to local distributors who in turn give them away to dairy farmers in Rajasthan for 10 percent lesser than the market price. 


“The short-term goal is to expand our presence in Rajasthan. Since Krimanshi is already commissioning a processing outlet with a capacity to produce 10 tonnes a day in Bengaluru, the team will be working towards spreading its wings in Karnataka too. Besides, we are also working on a pilot project with Godrej Agrovet. If things materialise, we will extend these efforts in future,” says Nikhil.


With an aim to cast a wider net, the organisation is also planning to expand its product base to poultry and fishery feed by the end of 2019.


Also Read

Four organisations working with agritech startups and farmers to strengthen India's agriculture...


Boosting the welfare of dairy farmers


Due to industrial development, there has been a drastic reduction in the availability of grazing area for cattle. Hence, dairy farmers are highly dependent on feed and fodder for the nourishment of their cattle. But, the shortage of quality feed has been affecting the health of the animals, and thereby the production of milk. With Krimanshi selling nutrient-rich feed for a lesser price, not only are they earning more, but have also seen an increase in the quantity of milk produced.


Finished Product

Cattle feed is packaged and sold to dairy farmers through distributors.

“I have been using the feed manufactured by Krimanshi for the last 18 months, after which I observed a 20 percent increase in the amount of milk produced. Additionally, the health of my cattle has improved, and I am spending 70 percent less when it comes to veterinary services,” says Mewaram Gurjar, Ambuja Cement Foundation Dairy, Rabariyawas, Rajasthan.


From managing the cattle, providing them with feed, milking them, and taking care of supply, farmers work hard all around the year. With Krimanshi’s efforts to help them reduce their expenses, their livelihood is set to get a boost.


Awareness Session for Farmers

Krimanshi conducting an awareness session for farmers about the usage of cattle feed.

Another problem the startup is trying to solve is the price disparity between cattle feed and milk. Commenting about this, Nikhil says, “The cost of cattle feed in the market has been on the rise ranging between Rs 16 to 24 per kilogram. However, the price of milk has remained stagnant. Farmers end up buying feed at a higher cost and selling milk at a lower cost. We are working towards resolving this plight.


Also Read

How this Chennai-based startup uses artificial intelligence to impact the lives of aqua farmers...


106+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Roshni Balaji
I started off my career as a Business Analyst with KPMG followed by Goldman Sachs. I then shifted gears and worked as a News Producer at CNBC TV-18 after which I worked as a Reporter with The Quint. I am a hardcore bibliophile, travel enthusiast, amateur poet, guitarist, and I enjoy public speaking.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Facebook makes its first investment in an Indian startup; What the future holds for Grofers

Latest Stories

This 22-year-old is sowing the seed for an organic future with his farming methods

by Think Change India

PM-Kisan Pension: Farmers' contribution to be Rs 100/month

by Press Trust of India

Centre asks states to speed up farmer enrolment under PM-KISAN

by Press Trust of India

From drab to glam: The evolution of the social sector in India

by Shruti Kedia

This conservationist's pet sanctuary in Bengaluru teaches kids how to co-exist with animals

by Think Change India

How to address the challenges faced by children with Specific Learning Difficulties

by Apra Mathur

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 15 2019

LetsIgnite - Organising India’s Private Market

Bangalore
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad