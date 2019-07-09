EDITIONS
Think Change India

This man from Mumbai has come up with a cost-effective method to harvest rainwater this monsoon

Subhajit Mukherjee’s simple solution to help Mumbai harvest rainwater this monsoon is by creating an underground filter to recharge groundwater.

Think Change India
9th Jul 2019
74+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

While the southern city of Chennai is still under the grip of intense water shortage, Mumbai is battling heavy rains that is affecting its daily life.


The reason for such extreme weather conditions can mostly be attributed to global warming, as well as to the negligence of people.


However, the need of the hour for both these cities is the availability of clean drinking water. Cities like Mumbai, which receive rainfall during the monsoon season, could also save a lot, but due to the lack of facilities and proper resources, the city loses a great amount of water.


While many residents and government agencies are now in search of a viable solution to solve this problem, Subhajit Mukherjee, Founder of Mission Green in Mumbai, has come up with a cost-effective solution.


Social Story

The rainwater harvesting solution by Subhajit Mukherjee (Image: Storypick)

Also Read

Bengaluru's AR Shivakumar continues to remain water positive even during summers. You can too


Subhajit has invented a simple rainwater harvesting system, and is also helping with groundwater recharging in schools and private societies to save more water.


Explaining his rain harvesting method, he said,


“You take a drum, make some holes around it, dig a 3ft by a 3ft pit, install it in the ground and connect the terrace water to the drum. The area around the pit can be filled with pebbles, which also works as a filter, preventing mud from entering the drum,” reports Asian Age.


As per Subhajit, this process can help recharge groundwater. Later, the water can be accessed through tube wells, borewells, and this will also help the nearby ponds to fill up.


Social Story

Image: Storypick

Also Read

This man’s rainwater harvesting method could help save water for only Rs 250


To spread his initiative across the city of Mumbai, Subhajit took the help of social media to spread the word saying he will be offering his free service to install the facility. To his surprise, he received a lot of requests, and so he decided to share a video on how the system can be installed, reports Storypick.


Among the many people who have installed the system is a resident from Malad, Mumbai. The person has installed the system at six schools in the past ten days with the help of students, who dug the pit. Explaining the impact it will create, he said,


“On an average, a school needs at least 5,000 litres of water every month for floor mopping. So, if you can save that 5,000 litres of water during the monsoon season, which lasts about four months, then you can easily save 20,000 litres of water.”


Besides, those who don’t want to use a plastic drum can fill the pit with bricks and pebbles. The water can pass through the space between the pebbles and reach the ground. Even though the amount of water will be less, it can save up to 50 percent of water.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Also Read

Lessons from Kerala and Karnataka's lesser-known rainwater harvesting methods


74+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

UpClose conversation with Prakash Sangam, CEO, RedBus on international expansion

5 hours ago
play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019

Latest Stories

How this resort in Gujarat is harvesting nearly 3.5 million litres of rainwater every year

by Urvi Jacob

How this community in a remote village of Arunachal Pradesh is instilling good values in children

by Think Change India

Meet the teen activist who is building one of Chennai’s biggest animal shelters

by Sasha R

Odisha will plant six crore saplings to restore green cover lost to Cyclone Fani

by Think Change India

From the government to individuals, these five stories reveal how India is battling the water crisis

by Krishna Reddy

This IAS officer in Kashmir wants to break the taboo surrounding menstruation

by Think Change India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur