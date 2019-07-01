EDITIONS
This man's rainwater harvesting method could help save water for only Rs 250

Dayanand Krishnan's rainwater harvesting apparatus successfully collected 225 litres of water in just 10 minutes.

1st Jul 2019
A report by think tank NITI Aayog states that by 2020, 21 cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai will run out of water. And leading us to this eventuality would be rapid urbanisation, which has led to a depleting groundwater table and construction on lake beds.


Going by recent headlines, Chennai is already in the middle of a grave water crisis. The city has run out of the water - with offices and school being shut down as a result. But not all is lost. Individuals and communities alike have started taking small measures to tackle this crisis. For instance, meet 45-year-old Dayanand Krishnan from Chitlapakkam, Chennai, who has created a simple rainwater harvesting apparatus for Rs 250, reports Nav Bharat Times.


Dayanand Krishnan (Image: Facebook)

Dayanand bought two PVC pipe bends, a three-foot PVC pipe, and a cloth filter of only Rs 20. With all the equipment in place, he created a diversion in his existing pipeline, which helped him collect rainwater in a drum. In fact, he successfully collected 225 litres in just 10 minutes.


Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dayanand said,


“I thought I shouldn’t let the water drain to the ground. For the first five minutes, the water had a tint because it washes off impurities from the rooftop. But, after that, it was considerably clear. We can even use it to mop our floors.”


Image: New Indian Express

The cloth filter attached to the end of the pipe makes sure that the water that is passing it is clean and free of impurities.


Besides Dayanand, a community in Chennai harvested 30,000 litres of water in a span of one hour. The community, living in Sabari Terrace apartment, uses rainwater for three months a year. While the rainwater is collected and stored now, it undergoes treatment and is then stored in underground tanks. Later, the remaining water is released into the ground.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

