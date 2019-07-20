EDITIONS
Rajasthan guard aces JNU entrance exam to pursue Russian Studies

Ramjal Meenal, a guard at JNU, has cracked the university’s entrance exam for a course in BA Russian. He already has degrees in BA Hindi, History, and Political Science, and is also pursuing his MA in Politics.

20th Jul 2019
The story of Ramjal Meenal, a guard working for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has gone viral after he cracked Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) entrance exam for a course in BA Russian. 


In his early 30s, Ramjal is a father of three daughters and hails from Karauli, a village in Rajasthan. He already has degrees in BA Hindi, History, and Political Science, and was pursuing his MA in Politics while preparing for the exam. He pursued both courses via distance learning as he dropped out of regular studies to help his family financially. 


In 2014, he came to Delhi and joined JNU to work as a guard. Never did he think that one day he would enroll as a student of a foreign language. However, his determination and faith made this possible. 


Ramajal Meenal

Picture credits: Social media

"I saw the educational environment here when I started working in November 2014. Then I started thinking about joining the varsity as a student," Ramjal told NDTV.


He added, “I have downloaded several apps and used them to check current affairs daily from my mobile. Apart from this, when I expressed my wish to pursue studies in JNU, several students from the campus helped me with the study materials.”


Being the eldest in his family, he had to discontinue his studies after graduating from high school in Rajasthan. This did not discourage him and he went on to attain his degree later on.


Ramjal’s aim is to serve India as a civil servant, which drives his passion to learn.


"I have always been attracted to the civil services. I like both the IAS and IPS," he told Edex Live


Ramjal is interested in learning different languages as he feels there is a lot of scope for it in Delhi and also because he wants to learn about other cultures and travel the world someday. 


Hence, he opted for the Russian course in JNU. However, the course he has applied for is a regular one, which means he cannot work and study at the same time. Though nothing is definite, this does not discourage him in anyway. When he dropped out of his graduation course, he regretted it, and does not want that to happen again.


Since his family depends on him financially, he plans on switching to night duty as a guard to study and work at the same time. 



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

