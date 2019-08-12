A
Think Change India

This Raksha Bandhan, show your love for your brother with eco-friendly rakhis

Alkha Lahoti, an NRI, is fashioning rakhi out of cow dung to help you do two things at once: celebrate your brother’s role in your life while doing something your planet will thank you for.

Think Change India
12th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

This Raksha Bandhan, tell your brother how special he is with cow dung. Wait, here us out.


Raksha Bandhan, the Hindu festival that celebrates the brother-sister relationship, is a good time for you to go green with eco-friendly rakhi.


And a cow shelter in Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh will help you do just that. Called Shri Krishna Gaushala, the shelter is making rakhi out of cow dung. The initiative is spearheaded by 52-year-old Alkha Lahoti, an NRI who had quit her job in Indonesia and moved to India to help her father run the cowshed.


there are so many types of Rakhis and Rakhi gifts are available in the market from Rakhi sets to designer Rakhi

Girls look at rakhis in a market

Also Read

Send Rakhi to India online from the USA

Speaking to NDTV on the process of making eco-friendly rakhi, Alkha said,


“First, we prepare a template of different shapes and sizes, and then we put the raw cow dung into these templates and store it in a cool and dark place. Once it becomes dry, we then decorate it with eco-friendly colours and use threads instead of plastic ones. Contrary to the rakhi procured from China, our rakhi are eco-friendly. They can be decomposed and turned into manure after use.”


The cowshed, which houses over 117 cows, is already making a few products out of cow dung — slabs used for cremation and flower pots, as well as disinfectant made from cow urine, reports India Today.

Also Read

Udaipur students invent Wricks, environment-friendly bricks made from industrial waste

It wasn’t an easy job making rakhi out of cow dung, Alkha noted, as the rakhi would not last long. But with continuous experiments and through trial and error, the father-daughter duo was able to make a strong rakhi.


Akhla said,


“We were able to achieve consistency by storing the rakhi in a dark and cool place, outside the reach of sunlight.”


At present, the rakhis are being sold at a nominal price, and if some rakhi are remained unsold, it will be distributed for free.


There are many other initiatives embracing eco-friendly measures for popular holidays and festivals. Take, for example, Bengaluru-based Seed Paper India, which is making eco-friendly flags for this Independence Day. The flags are made using 100 percent handmade paper that is embedded with tulsi seeds. Post-ceremony, one can planted the flag on the ground and watch a tulsi plant take root.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Also Read

Udaipur students invent Wricks, environment-friendly bricks made from industrial waste


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Shrijeet Mishra on the importance of outside-in innovation

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

The need to re-look at adolescent welfare programmes in India

by Shweta Bankar

Fabric of change: how this 18-year-old turned industrial waste into a tool for women empowerment

by Krishna Reddy

366 housing societies in Gurugram to install sewage treatment plants to reduce pollution in river Yamuna

by Think Change India

From India’s first Miss Deaf World to TikTok’s #CleanIndia challenge, our top stories for this week

by Team SS

This organisation is helping farmers in Bihar boost their income through agroforestry

by Roshni Balaji

This man from Assam is making eco-friendly bamboo water bottles to reduce plastic use

by Think Change India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore