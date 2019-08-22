A
Inclusion

How Flipkart’s inclusive workplace policies are empowering the differently-abled

Flipkart’s logistics division, Ekart, has launched an inclusive workplace policy, which not only provides employment opportunities to persons with disability (PwDs), but also offers them a support system.

Roshni Balaji
22nd Aug 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

According to Census 2011, out of India’s 121 crore population, as many as 2.68 crore people have some form of disability or the other. Despite 55 percent of this differently abled population being literate, less than 36 percent is employed.


A 2007 World Bank report, People with Disabilities in India: From Commitments to Outcomes, states that the employment rate of the differently-abled has fallen from 42.7 percent in 1991 to 37.6 percent in 2002.


Persons with Disability

Less than 36 percent of India's differently abled population stands employed. Image Credit: Shutterstock

More often than not, disability is associated with incapacity, inadequacy, negative imagery, and stereotypes. As a result, companies deny employment to persons with disability (PwDs), making it tough for them to break out of the clutches of poverty. To add to this, organisations are devoid of inclusive workplace initiatives and sensitisation programmes.


But, Flipkart is driving a change. Ekart, the logistics arm of India’s leading ecommerce firm, launched a distinct programme for PwDs - the eDAB (Ekartians with Different Abilities) - in 2017.


Flipkart delivery

Nandeesha C, who suffers from hearing and speech impairment, works at Flipkart's logistics division.

At present, Flipkart has over 300 differently abled employees as part of this programme across the supply chain, including sorters, pickers, packers, and delivery executives.

“This was our attempt in providing an equal platform for the differently abled and, at the same time, challenge stereotypes surrounding their special needs. The initiative has been widely welcomed by customers and other stakeholders, and Flipkart aims to keep this endeavour going,” Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President of Ekart, tells SocialStory.
Also Read

How these 5 apps are enabling the differently-abled to lead a better life


The eDAB programme


Renowned American entrepreneur and author Eric Ries once said, “Meritocracy is a good thing. Whenever possibly, people should be judged based on their work and results, not superficial qualities.” 


This view was central to Flipkart’s eDAB’s pilot. Initially, the team spent three months to understand the existing gaps and the kind of training that would be needed to fill them. After the pilot’s success, the organisation decided to adopt it as part of its permanent HR policy.


Flipkart Inclusive Workplace Policy

Flipkart has also introduced sensitivity programmes for all employees to ensure that PwDs are treated as equal.


“The policy is drafted and designed to include comprehensive induction programmes for PwD hires, and classroom and on-the-job training sessions in collaboration with sign language interpreters and local NGOs. Besides, when it comes to last-mile delivery executives, Flipkart provides badges and flashcards to help those who have a hearing impairment to communicate with ease. And, in order to ensure the safety of PwDs, the firm has mandated an emergency feature on their smartphones,” Amitesh says.


In India, PwDs often face a lot of stigma and misconceptions. To address this, Flipkart has also introduced sensitivity programmes for all employees to ensure that PwDs are treated as equal.

Also Read

Apply to be part of India’s first disability focussed startup accelerator’s Summer Cohort


A step towards inclusivity


Amarendra D has been suffering from speech and hearing impairment since birth. Despite being fully qualified, he was unable to find a job for a long time.

“My father had a lot of debts and I really wanted to support him in clearing them. Most of the companies I applied to rejected my offer on the grounds of my disability. Finally, Flipkart gave me a chance to work in their logistics wing. Now, my aim is to learn as much as I can and become a team lead in the near future,” Amarendra says.


Flipkart’s initiative is an attempt to break the stigmas surrounding PwDs. By integrating the differently-abled community into the workforce, the ecommerce company is not only empowering them, but also setting aside discrimination and negative attitudes associated with disabilities.


Flipkart

Just like Flipkart, many other firms have started promoting an inclusive work culture. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Similarly, other firms like Vishal Mega Mart, Landmark, and Café Coffee Day have also started making conscious efforts to promote an inclusive workplace by employing people with disabilities and offering them a support system.

“This is just the start to our journey towards building an inclusive workplace. There is a lot more in the offing. Both the startup ecosystem as well as the corporate setup in India need to get together to achieve inclusivity. Collective efforts are the key,” Amitesh says.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Also Read

Note to NaMo: specially-abled India hopes for inclusive development and stricter implementation...



4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Roshni Balaji

Roshni is a hardcore bibliophile, travel enthusiast and an amateur poet. She is passionate about news and is keen on covering untold stories about people, places and products.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This duo from Bengaluru is tackling plastic waste by renting cutleries

Think Change India

Meet the 5 startups that have joined the booming Rs 8,000 cr yoga business

Shruti Kedia

Meet the man who went from the brink of suicide to inspiring young adults with his never-give-up attitude

Roshni Balaji

5 schemes introduced by the government to make agriculture a profitable sector

Kaushik Srinivasan
Daily Capsule
The making of India's fastest unicorn Udaan; Amazon opens world's single-largest campus in Hyderabad
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Deep tech at sea: this startup helps fishermen in India to take IoT-enabled decisions

Apurva P

This duo from Bengaluru is tackling plastic waste by renting cutleries

Think Change India

Despite speech impairment, this 32-year-old is proving to be a true patriot by picking up discarded national flags

Think Change India

This Noida startup is fighting pollution by providing biodiesel as an alternative

Krishna Reddy

IIT Hyderabad team develops biosensor for early detection of heart diseases

Think Change India

Meet the man who went from the brink of suicide to inspiring young adults with his never-give-up attitude

Roshni Balaji

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore