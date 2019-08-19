Flipkart and Walmart: celebrating one year together

When Flipkart joined the Walmart family, we said we would accomplish a lot together. And one year on, I’m proud to say we have.





Before joining us, the Flipkart team had already built one of the most customer-centric businesses in India. Today, I continue to be inspired by the passion, entrepreneurial spirit, and creativity they bring to solving everyday problems for our customers in one of the most diverse and dynamic countries in the world.





Flipkart has had many successes over the past year, and there are a few I want to highlight, beginning with the way they care about their customers and communities right across India and beyond. In July, Flipkart made formal credit and retail more inclusive by launching a co-branded credit card, which is already receiving positive feedback from customers.





The team has also placed an emphasis on bringing small business owners onto the Flipkart platform through the Flipkart Samarth program - empowering artisans in communities big and small with unprecedented access to more than 150 million Flipkart shoppers.





Earlier this year, Flipkart teamed up with Walmart Canada to launch its premium fashion platform, Myntra, on our Walmart Canada website. It’s a great example of how we can work together to make shopping for the latest Indian apparel easier and more accessible for our customers in Canada.





From the very beginning, Flipkart has built a culture of innovating with speed throughout their businesses. PhonePe – India’s leading digital payments platform which launched in 2016 – is a great example of this.





In less than three years, PhonePe have surpassed two billion transactions. And as the team continues to look for new opportunities to grow, they recently added PhonePe's services to Walmart India’s B2B Cash & Carry stores. It’s another step toward providing small business owners with new payment options that create convenience. And, it’s another thoughtful way we’re connecting the dots across Flipkart and Walmart – strengthening both businesses in the process.





Judith McKenna, President &CEO of Walmart International, at the Flipkart office in Bengaluru recently.









Finally, at the heart of any great business is great people. And to have great people, you need to have an inclusive business.





One of my favorite stories that I’ve had the opportunity to share this year is the story of Flipkart’s delivery experts, called ‘Wishmasters.’ At Flipkart, every order is treated as a customer’s wish. And not only are they doing a brilliant job of granting customers’ wishes, but they’re doing something truly special to create a more inclusive team.





As I reflect on Flipkart’s first year with us, I’m tremendously proud of our partnership and the way they continue to move from strength to strength. I look forward to continuing to support and work with the Flipkart team to achieve even greater success in the coming years.



