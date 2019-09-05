This Bengaluru artist's viral video made BBMP fix potholes in a day

As Chandrayaan-2 steps closer to explore the undiscovered south pole region of the Moon, we are still far away from walking on its surface. But this artist from Bengaluru has already walked on the lunar surface.





Well, that’s what you might think if you see the first few seconds of the video going viral on social media.





Street artist and social activist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, who shot and uploaded this video on his Twitter handle on Monday, showcased theatre actor and film star Poornachandra Mysore dressed up in a spacesuit designed by the artist, walking on the roads filled with potholes as if it’s the lunar surface.

The video was shot to showcase the deteriorating condition of the Tunga Nagar Main Road, and its poor maintenance. The 40-year-old was indeed successful in spreading the message as the city’s civic authorities rushed towards the site to fix it just a day after the video went viral.









In an official statement, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spokesman L.B Suresh told The Hindu,





“Efforts are on to fill the potholes and re-lay the roads, which get more damaged during the monsoon season due to wear and tear and waterlogging. Frequent rains have been hampering repair works. All potholes will be filled up soon as the southwest monsoon ends by this month-end.”

The video prompted many citizens across metro political cities to invite the artist and portray similar acts to convey their respective authorities to take action.





Speaking to Indian Express on the progress of work, a BBMP spokesperson said,





“The work was done under the supervision of RR Nagar Chief Engineer S Prabhakar and was completed within the deadline provided by BBMP. The potholes on Tunganagar main road have been filled now.”





(Edited by Suman Singh)





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.



