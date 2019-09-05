A
Think Change India

This Bengaluru artist's viral video made BBMP fix potholes in a day

Theatre actor and film star Poornachandra Mysore dressed up in a spacesuit designed by the artist, walking on pothole-filled roads as if on the lunar surface.

By Think Change India
5th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

As Chandrayaan-2 steps closer to explore the undiscovered south pole region of the Moon, we are still far away from walking on its surface. But this artist from Bengaluru has already walked on the lunar surface.


Well, that’s what you might think if you see the first few seconds of the video going viral on social media.


Street artist and social activist Baadal Nanjundaswamy, who shot and uploaded this video on his Twitter handle on Monday, showcased theatre actor and film star Poornachandra Mysore dressed up in a spacesuit designed by the artist, walking on the roads filled with potholes as if it’s the lunar surface.

The video was shot to showcase the deteriorating condition of the Tunga Nagar Main Road, and its poor maintenance. The 40-year-old was indeed successful in spreading the message as the city’s civic authorities rushed towards the site to fix it just a day after the video went viral.


Also Read

How Kerala is taking the green route by reusing plastics to construct roads


In an official statement, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spokesman L.B Suresh told The Hindu,


“Efforts are on to fill the potholes and re-lay the roads, which get more damaged during the monsoon season due to wear and tear and waterlogging. Frequent rains have been hampering repair works. All potholes will be filled up soon as the southwest monsoon ends by this month-end.”

The video prompted many citizens across metro political cities to invite the artist and portray similar acts to convey their respective authorities to take action.


Speaking to Indian Express on the progress of work, a BBMP spokesperson said,


“The work was done under the supervision of RR Nagar Chief Engineer S Prabhakar and was completed within the deadline provided by BBMP. The potholes on Tunganagar main road have been filled now.”


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Also Read

Meet the ‘Plastic Man’ - the professor behind India's green roads


26+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 26+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Think Change India
    Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    From a student watching Chandrayaan 2 landing with PM Modi to a farmer singlehandedly building a school - top stories this week

    Team SS

    The farmer's son who reached for the sky - 8 things to know about K. Sivan, the new ISRO Chairman

    Krithiha Rajam

    This Mumbai NGO saved over 5,000 girls from human trafficking in 26 years

    Think Change India

    This IIT professor who once taught Raghuram Rajan is now working for tribals

    Think Change India
    Daily Capsule
    Startups bringing innovation to Northeast India; Apps that help you earn money
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    This Mumbai NGO saved over 5,000 girls from human trafficking in 26 years

    Think Change India

    From a student watching Chandrayaan 2 landing with PM Modi to a farmer singlehandedly building a school - top stories this week

    Team SS

    One year after Sec 377 verdict: stirrings of change but a long way to go for true inclusivity

    Press Trust of India

    Meet the Class 9 student who will watch the soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 with PM Modi and 60 other students

    Think Change India

    Meet 70-year-old Keshav Saran who singlehandedly built a school in Rampur, teaching 1,200 students

    Roshni Balaji

    This man from Manipur has single-handedly replanted 300 acres of forest land

    Think Change India

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman