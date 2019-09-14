A

This Bihar cop has a unique take on traffic violators by not fining them

Mukesh Chandra Kunwar of Bihar’s Motihari town doesn't fine a motorist for riding without a helmet direct them to helmet vendors near police checkpoints.

By Think Change India
14th Sep 2019
The newly reformed Motor Vehicle Act has now become the hot talk of the town, with commuters being heavily penalised even for the slightest traffic rule violation.


From a truck driver paying a whopping Rs 1.4 lakh to a commuter leaving his scooter worth Rs 15,000 for a fine of Rs 23,000, cases like these are emerging from all across the country.


Social Story

Representational Image (Image: News 18)

While states like Gujarat, Uttarakhand among others, have reduced the penalties on commuters, a cop in Bihar’s Motihari town is making news for all the right reasons, amid the chaos.


SHO Mukesh Chandra Kunwar of Chhatauni police station has launched a unique initiative to help the traffic rule violators.


If a motorist is caught riding without a helmet or with no insurance papers, they will not be fined, instead, the violator would be directed to a helmet vendor or an insurance agency near the police checkpoints.


Speaking to PTI, on the same, Kunwar said,


"I roped in some helmet sellers and insurance agents who have set up stalls beside the checking points. Riders are not being fined, as that makes them feel like they are offenders. Instead, they are made to purchase good quality helmets and get their insurance renewed,"  News 18 reported.


Moreover, the SHO has requested the Direct Transport Officer to depute another officer, who can issue a learner’s license at the moment to offenders riding without it.


According to a report published by Mint, the cop is working towards instilling trust with people who otherwise think that the amended Motor Vehicles Act has enabled traffic police to act as extortionists.

When asked how he came up with the idea, Kunwar said,


"I drew inspiration from the town's historical legacy and came up with the plan which could help us achieve the objectives of the amended MV Act in a humane yet effective way,” Financial Express reported.


Further, if we find someone driving under the influence of alcohol, even though the sale is banned in the state, then we have no choice but to take action according to the law, Kunwar added.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


    Authors
    Think Change India
    Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

