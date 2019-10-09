Led by two Young India Fellows, this Mumbai-based organisation aims to transform early education

Education, delivered the right way, can help the rainbow inside every child shine. But in India, often a child does not get access to the education and learning s/he deserves. As per the last census, 22 percent of India’s population lives under poverty, which often makes education a distant dream.





It was to address this concern that Jonathan Mendonca and Saumya Aggarwal, both Young India Fellows, started the Bare Edu Foundation. It is a social enterprise that enhances and reformes early stages of child education to ensure children in higher classes don't drop out from school.





The Mumabi-based foundation is a “grassroots organisation committed to transforming educational spaces into stimulating learning environments, contextualised for under-resourced communities”.





The founding duo believe that it is essential to empower children “with the relevant knowledge, skills, and platforms to make the most out of their education”.





Barefoot Edu Foundation Co Founders, Jonathan Mendonca and Saumya Aggarwal taking a session

The organisation, currently operational in Mumbai and Haryana, has revived early-stage education in around 10 low-fee private schools in Mumbai, and has trained 1,400 anganwadi workers in Karnal district of Haryana with the support of the state government.

From masons to their children

Speaking to SocialStory, Jonathan says, “I am a civil engineer by profession, and while working with a firm in Mumbai at a construction site, I realised that a lot of material was wasted as masons lacked basic knowledge of geometry. I taught them basic geometry to help them understand brick alignment.”





It turned out well; masons learnt the right way to work and wastage of construction material dropped by a great margin. Impressed by Jonathan’s methods, the masons asked him to teach their children, most of who were in primary classes.





In 2015, when Jonathan visited the children of masons, he realised they lacked attention span. Many of them didn’t even know how to hold a pencil.





Jonathan believed he had found his calling: reforming the early-age education system. However, he didn’t know how to make a difference in the sector.





With the Anganwadi workers





In 2016, Jonathan applied for the Young India Fellowship at Ashoka University, Haryana. Here, he met Saumya, who has a bachelor’s in business, and was keen to work in the field of education. The duo enrolled for the Experimental Learning Module where fellows would work on real-life projects from diverse sectors in collaboration with organisations.





“You could either take the projects given by the university or decide your own project and work on it. After our classes, which were held across four days, we would work on our projects on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. I got an opportunity to work alongside Saumya on a project and realised our vision was the same: to do something to enhance the education system,” Jonathan says.

Bridging the learning gap

In 2016, the duo decided to float their project - Barefoot Edu Foundation. They began by teaching children from schools like Delhi Public School, Teach For India, and a few others. This was to understand the teaching methods across a spectrum of schools run by private, government, and NGOs.





Soon, they saw an impact: the attention span improved as they taught small children through fun activities and special curriculums. However, they felt it wasn’t enough as they didn’t have enough time, and in 2017 started working with teachers to share their learnings.





During one of the training sessions





Jonathan says, “The issue is quite serious. Children who come to Class 1 don’t have the skills to learn, which creates a huge gap. For instance, some children are figuring what a pencil or a book is like, while there are others who are quite ahead of them in terms of being able to adapt and understand the lessons taught to them.”





According to Jonathan, this puts a dent in a child’s overall development. If the gap persists, children are not able to learn or grasp things in higher classes and eventually drop out, he adds.





“We, as children, had the privilege of quality education, but people living in poverty where both the parents are working don’t have that liberty or access to quality education. If you give these kids to read a book from left to right, these kids would end up reading the book in circles, because they don’t know how to read,” Jonathan says.





While finding ways to address the dilemma, the duo came across the term “Early Childhood Care and Education”.





Their research also revealed that the government-led anganwadi system is the largest provider of education in the world, as it caters to 30 million students. The issue here was that teachers didn’t go through a streamlined process to be made capable of teaching; often, they got only four days of training.





“It’s not that they didn’t want to get trained; many times, they didn’t get the training, which affected the education system at district levels,” Jonathan says.

Making a change

The founding duo then went around Karnal district and asked NGOs and individuals to volunteer for their cause: training anganwadi teachers.





“The motive here was to show the state that teachers could be trained at very low cost, and that the process isn’t too complex,” Jonathan says.

He and Saumya went to district administrations and described how they would take up the entire load of teaching the anganwadi teachers along with NGOs and volunteers.





Jonathan says, “We aimed to focus on early childhood education development, the importance of development in children at an early age, and how can you notice it.”





Seeing their progress, the Haryana government allocated a specific budget for all districts in the state towards early childhood education.





Jonathan explains that the organisation carries out the operation in a phased manner. First comes capacity building, where existing teachers run courses for people who want to become teachers, and this spans nine months.





The second involved bringing about a change in the policy and administrative system. Jonathan shares that teachers wouldn’t give toys to children to play with, which was affecting development. “We found that the reason was that anganwadi workers were held accountable if any toys were broken. So, we submitted a request with the government, which later revoked the condition of accountability. Soon, the children were allowed to play with toys,” he recalls.





The modified school playground

Third, the organisation provides better infrastructure by enhancing existing infrastructure at certain levels. For this, Barefoot Edu helps create an atmosphere that is conducive to learning, be it by painting the walls or installing learning resources like at One Star Public School (OSPS), where a playground doubles up as a learning lab, helping students understand Foucault’s Pendulum and pendulum experiments through swings.





Jonathan says, “The entire structure is designed on the Building As Learning Aid (BALA) principle. Under this concept, we painted the floor under the door in a protractor design. So when a student moves the door, s/he would know at which angle the door is opened and understand the concept of angles.”





To teach the concept of centrifugal force, the duo attached stones to the fans.

What’s in the future?

Barefoot Edu is now running two projects. Project Lehar Fellowship, operational in Haryana, is being supported by the state government, which pays a stipend to all 15 fellows under this programme.





Under Project Sathi, which was started in January 2019, a four-member team works with 10 low-fee private schools in Mumbai.





Capacity building session

The team now has six members, including the two founders in Haryana. Till date, they have not invested any money, and have worked with volunteers and through support from the Haryana government. At present, both founders are Teresa Fellows and are incubated at Edumentum and (Wipro Applying Thought In Schools (WATIS).





Barefoot Edu now plans to set up an institute, focus on data-driven policies, and increase the team size. “This will help expand our community-based learning across India to enhance early childhood education,” Jonathan says.









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)







