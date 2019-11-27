These two dhabas in Haryana are offering a free meal for 20 empty plastic bottles

Initially, the civic authorities had asked at least four dhabas to take part in the initiative, but only two agreed. The authorities will use the bottles as pots to plant saplings.

By Think Change India
27th Nov 2019
Dhabas are favoured pitstops on highways for traditional fare. However two dhabas in Hisar, Haryana are doing things differently.


At the Janata Bhojanalaya and Hunda Ram Ji Ka Shudha Vaishno Dhaba, one can get a wholesome meal in lieu of 20 empty plastic bottles. The Hisar city’s municipal corporation has tied up with these dhabas for this unique initiative.


Speaking to Hindustan Times, Superintendent Engineer the city’s civic body, Ramji Lal said,


“As a ban has been imposed on polythene, junk dealers stopped accepting plastic bottles which led to plastic bottles piling up at several places in the city. We then approached some dhabas, who readily agreed to provide a meal comprising dal, chapati, and salad for anyone who comes to them with 20 plastic bottles.”
Social Story

Dhaba owners collecting plastic bottles to give free meal (Image: Hindustan Times)

Initially, the civic authorities had asked at least four dhabas to take part but only two agreed. Once the bottles are collected they will be used as pots to plant saplings.


In a conversation with The Logical Indian, Kashish Arora, owner of Hunda Ram Ji Ka Shudha Vaishno Dhaba said,

“The Municipal Corporation called me for a meeting along with owners of three other dhabas and asked if we could provide free meals in exchange for 20 plastic bottles. I readily agreed because it helps the environment to get rid of plastic and it is good for us.”

The initiative was launched 45 days ago, and since then the dhaba has seen only one customer come in with 20 plastic bottles for the free meal. The owners now expect that with some media coverage and outreach, more people will participate in the initiative.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.


Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country.

