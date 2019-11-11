Employees of Reliance Industries come forth to recycle plastic bottles

With a view to reduce plastic pollution, Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has collected more than 78 tonnes of discarded plastic bottles for recycling.

By Roshni Balaji
11th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Towards mitigating the health and environmental hazards associated with plastic pollution, Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has seen some success with its recently launched initiative. 

 

As part of the foundation’s Recycle4Life campaign, more than 78 tonnes of discarded plastic amounting to 39 lakh bottles have been collected for recycling. 


Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation at the culmination of a drive to collect PET bottles across India. 

The record-setting drive was made possible by mobilising over three lakh employees, their families, and partners of RIL including allied businesses like Jio and Reliance Retail. All these stakeholders were encouraged to collect waste plastic bottles from their surroundings and deposit them in their offices. 

 

The Recycle4Life initiative was rolled out in October 2019 by the Indian behemoth’s foundation, with the intent of spreading the message of recycling for a cleaner and greener Earth.

 

“We at Reliance Foundation believe that caring for the environment is of utmost importance.  So, building on the foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote, practice, and spread the message of Swachhata hi Seva, we launched the Recycle4Life campaign to raise awareness about the significance of recycling. Thousands of Reliance employees and their families across the length and breadth of India volunteered to be a part of this and helped us to collect and recycle plastic waste,” said Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

The foundation is planning to recycle all the waste plastic bottles collected into value-added fibres at one of RIL’s recycling units. 


For over two decades now, RIL has been recycling used PET bottles as a part of its sustainable business practice. 


Recycle4Life campaign

Employees of Reliance Industries along with vendors and partners collected 78 tons across the country.

In a classic example of sustainability and circularity to address the creation of PET resin for making bottles, the organisation collects discarded PET bottles and converts them into eco-friendly polyester fibres (Recron® Green Gold). This is later used by the downstream textile value chain to make sleep products and fashion apparel (R|Elan™ fabric). Both Recron and R|Elan are churned out using green technologies and trademarked by RIL.


This is not the first time that the Reliance Foundation has delved into the sustainable development space. It has been supporting many clean-up activities involving its employees in the local community over the last one year, from Mumbai’s Mithi River to Versova beach. 


To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the foundation organised a cleanliness drive with the assistance of Jio teams in over 800 railway stations. Many doctors and nurses from the Reliance Foundation Hospital have also been undertaking community awareness activities in their local neighbourhoods. 

 

Engaging with the rural community in several villages to support cleaning and recycling activities comprise another on-going initiative of the philanthropic arm of RIL. 


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

CSR needs greater sensitisation – going beyond the 2 pc



 

 

 

 

 

 




  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Roshni Balaji

Roshni is a hardcore bibliophile, travel enthusiast and an amateur poet. She is passionate about news and is keen on covering untold stories about people, places and products.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who quit his corporate job to help address India’s air pollution problem

Roshni Balaji

India’s unemployment problem: 3 out of 4 families have no wage earners

Manu Moudgil

This Kaziranga forest guard has been protecting rhinos for 30 years

Think Change India

How this Chennai-based startup uses artificial intelligence to impact the lives of aqua farmers in India

Roshni Balaji
Daily Capsule
Alibaba Singles' Day 2019 rakes in $38.4B; How unicorns are writing India's startup story
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This 27-year-old’s startup is merging design education with practical skills to create social impact in Indian villages

Krishna Reddy

This Kaziranga forest guard has been protecting rhinos for 30 years

Think Change India

This traffic cop from Hyderabad went beyond the line of duty to serve the society

Think Change India

Education Day: these 5 teachers are going the extra mile by taking learning to disadvantaged children

Tenzin Norzom

Meet the man who quit his corporate job to help address India’s air pollution problem

Roshni Balaji

From an Indian-origin professor developing 3D-printed living skin to a Mumbai startup cleaning oil spills - top social stories this week

Team SS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore