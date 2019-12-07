From an entrepreneur promoting clean energy to a woman who quit her corporate job to work for the welfare of society – the top social stories this week

There is no act too small, no step too bold. The history of social change is the history of millions of actions, small and large, coming together at critical points to create an impact.





Twenty-nine-year-old Simarpreet Singh has put his best foot forward to encourage people to adopt solar energy. His Chandigarh-based startup, Hartek Solar Pvt Ltd, offers small-scale solar solutions and is fostering a culture of community-driven clean energy through its customised residential rooftop solar kits.





Meanwhile, Radha Arakkal, left her job as a consulting partner for Brandscapes Worldwide and is now living to create social impact. Since 2018, Radha has been working as a freelance consultant in the social sector.





This week, SocialStory showcased the journeys of individuals who are working tirelessly towards large-scale social change by doing their bit and inspiring others along the way.

How this 29-year-old entrepreneur made it to the ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia’ list

Recognising the positive impact that solar energy has on the ecosystem, Simarpreet Singh established Hartek Solar Pvt Ltd in 2017. The Chandigarh-based company, through its small-scale solar solutions, is fostering a culture of community-driven clean energy. The startup offers customised residential rooftop solar kits.





Simarpreet Singh, Founder, Hartek Solar Pvt Ltd.

The company has built its product in such a way that it enables people to monitor the generated energy, with minimal maintenance cost involved. Over the last two years, Simarpreet and his team of 30 have installed more than 300 solar kits across residences in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Simarpreet was even featured in the coveted ‘Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia’ list of achievers for his endeavour.

This spacetech startup has helped 20 million farmers with its data-based weather predictions

While India continues to make a mark in space missions and other activities, competing with global leaders, Vikram Sarabhai's vision is not forgotten. ISRO and several spacetech entrepreneurs are using space-based applications for the betterment of the society and the nation. Take Noida-based Skymet as an example.





Jatin Singh (left) standing alongside a sensor.

Over the years, unpredictable and irregular weather conditions have caused unprecedented loss of capital and produce. This, in turn, has caused inflation in food prices and even farmer suicides. Accurate weather predictions can go a long way in mitigating this crisis.





To enable such predictions, Skymet has installed over 7,000 automated weather stations (AWS) to generate real-time weather and crop-monitoring data and extrapolate weather parameters in the near term.

This woman decided to leave a cushy corporate job to create social change

Most college graduates have a few common dreams: a well-paid job, plenty of perks, and a comfortable life. But, some choose to give these comforts up and walk the path less trodden.





Radha Arakkal with a young student at the premises of the Hingalganj school.

Radha Arakkal is one such individual. She left her cushy, corporate job as a consulting partner for Brandscapes Worldwide, and decided to live a life dedicated to the welfare of the society. Since 2018, Radha has been working as a freelance consultant in the social sector and is at present mentoring Swapnopuron Welfare Society’s English-medium school in Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas, a district in West Bengal.

Meet the militant-turned-social activist who is uplifting the lives of people in Assam

This former militant has used his second chance at life to do good for society.





Moni Manik Gogoi was a militant with the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). A resident of Tingkhang town in the Dibrugarh district of Assam, Moni is now a dedicated social activist working on various causes. He was a representative of all the CSR initiatives of OIL India that led to the formation of several self-help groups that have benefitted thousands of families.





Moni Manik Gogoi (Image: Indian Express)

At present, Moni leads the Sasoni-Merbill project, touted as the State’s first big-budget eco-tourism project, centred on Merbill lake in Sasoni, Naharkatiya town. This project is a result of the request made by villagers to Moni at a public meeting.





Besides, he has also started the Tingkhang Kala Kendra, reports the MetroSaga, where children can learn singing, dancing, and drawing. At present, there are more than 100 children in this school, which also provides a cultural stage for locals to perform songs, learn theatre, and take part in other cultural activities.













(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)











