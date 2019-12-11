Thanks to Facebook, this man from Andhra Pradesh helped a teenager reunite with her family after 12 years

Bhavani, a teenager who came to work in Vamsi Krishna’s house did not know the whereabouts of her family. He offered to help her find them. She finally met them after 12 years.

By Think Change India
11th Dec 2019
When Bhavani (16) came looking for a job in Vamsi Krishna’s house in Vijayawada, he asked for her documents, as he does with all the employees he hires. Bhavani had none. She told him that she had gone missing as a child and was adopted by a woman. She had no clue where her real family was.


Vamsi was moved by her story and decided to search for her family. He started by searching on popular social media platform Facebook by adding details of Bhavani, and how she went missing as a child.


Social Story

Bhavani (Image: ANI)

Thanks to his efforts, Bhavani was reunited with her family.


Speaking to ANI, Vamsi said,


"I used to check the documents of people I hire. So, I asked the girl for documents to know her age. She told me that she does not have any document as she was adopted by a woman when she went missing. I asked her whether she wants to connect with her real parents. She said yes. Then I took details from her and started searching on Facebook.”

According to NDTV, the girl was adopted by a woman in Vijayawada, since the age of four when she was separated from her family hailing from Vijayanagaram district.


Vamsi later added,


"I sent a message to some people. And one person reverted to my message. I took his details, which matched the information provided by the girl. He then requested for a video call. He and her parents later confirmed that the girl belongs to their family,” reports ANI.


Finally, Bhavani was reunited with her family.


Facebook, has in many instances, helped missing people reunite with their families.


Earlier this year, a person who was missing since 2011, was reunited with his family. His mother came across his profile on Facebook and alerted the cybercrime officials, who traced the IP address and located him in Ranakala village in Amritsar district, Punjab, according to India Today.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

