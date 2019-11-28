Meet this 12-year-old from Hyderabad who was hired by a multinational company as data scientist

It’s incredible to see so many people achieving big at a very young age. Achievers are getting younger and younger especially in the field of information technology.





Twelve-year-old Siddharth Srivastav Pillai, a class 7 student of Chaitanya School, Hyderabad, has landed a job as data scientist with Montaigne Smart Business Solutions.The child prodigy is an avid gamer and drawing inspiration from his father, learnt computing and artificial intelligence.





Siddharth Srivastav Pillai (Image: ANI)

Speaking with ANI, Siddharth said, "My biggest inspiration for joining a software company is Tanmay Bakshi, because he got a job in Google at a very young age as a developer and is helping the world understand how beautiful the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is.”





According to him, his father helped him understand and got him interested in coding. Siddharth adds, “The person who helped me a lot to get a job at a young age is my dad, who used to show me different biographies and teach me coding. Everything I am today is because of him,” reports Business Today.





This is not the first time a young person like him has received an opportunity to work with giant corporates. Fifteen-year-old Abhik Saha has built a complete search engine from scratch. Like Siddharth, Abhik became interested in computer programming at the young age of 11 and pursued the subject with passion. By the age of 13, he began running Arnabhik Corp, a website designing company with an international clientele.

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.



