Meet this 12-year-old from Hyderabad who was hired by a multinational company as data scientist

Inspired by his father and a profound love for gaming, 12-year-old Siddharth Srivastav Pillai learnt cloud computing and artificial intelligence at an early age.

By Think Change India
28th Nov 2019
It’s incredible to see so many people achieving big at a very young age. Achievers are getting younger and younger especially in the field of information technology.


Twelve-year-old Siddharth Srivastav Pillai, a class 7 student of Chaitanya School, Hyderabad, has landed a job as data scientist with Montaigne Smart Business Solutions.The child prodigy is an avid gamer and drawing inspiration from his father, learnt computing and artificial intelligence.


Social Story

Siddharth Srivastav Pillai (Image: ANI)

Speaking with ANI, Siddharth said, "My biggest inspiration for joining a software company is Tanmay Bakshi, because he got a job in Google at a very young age as a developer and is helping the world understand how beautiful the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is.”


According to him, his father helped him understand and got him interested in coding. Siddharth adds, “The person who helped me a lot to get a job at a young age is my dad, who used to show me different biographies and teach me coding. Everything I am today is because of him,” reports Business Today.


This is not the first time a young person like him has received an opportunity to work with giant corporates. Fifteen-year-old Abhik Saha has built a complete search engine from scratch. Like Siddharth, Abhik became interested in computer programming at the young age of 11 and pursued the subject with passion. By the age of 13, he began running Arnabhik Corp, a website designing company with an international clientele.

Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

