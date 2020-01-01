This 13-year-old has developed guiding spectacles that can help visually and hearing-impaired people

Priyabrata Sahoo’s innovation comes in two models, one with an ultrasonic sensor and a buzzer for visually impaired people, and an ultrasonic sensor, buzzer, and vibrator motor for visually impaired and hearing-impaired people.

By Think Change India
1st Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Over the years, the disabled community too has reaped the benefits of the vast technological advancements that have been noted in almost every field. The simple support stick or the humble hearing aid have seen so many iterations and have enabled visually and hearing-impaired persons live more independent lives.


Taking a crack at devices that make disabled persons’ lives simpler is Class 8 student Priyabrata Sahoo. Hailing from Odisha, the youngster has developed a kind of glasses that would give out a signal and alert the user about an obstacle in their way.


Social Story

Priyabrata Sahoo, with the eye gear for the visually and hearing impaired people (Image: Hindustan Times)

Also Read

[Tech30] This startup is lighting up the lives of the visually impaired with an AI-powered device


Speaking to Hindustan Times about his innovation, the student said,


“I got the idea when I saw a visually impaired elderly person of my village facing difficulty in moving around without support. So, I decided to do something and discussed the same with my science teacher, Tusharkanti Mishra.”


Studying at Prahallad Chandra Brahmachari High School at Adanga in Purushottampur in Jajpur district, Priyabrata made the glasses at Atal Tinkering Laboratory in his school. His latest innovation comes in two models: one with an ultrasonic sensor and a buzzer for visually impaired people, and another with an ultrasonic sensor, buzzer, and vibrator motor for visually impaired and hearing-impaired people.


Priyabrata told Odishabytes,


“I want to upgrade the glasses by adding GPS motor and speaker to them. The glasses will then relate to Google Maps and will be voice-controlled. Once a person enters an address, they will be guided to it automatically.”


Priyabrata’s teacher explained that the student had walked to him and asked about the possibilities of developing something for the visually impaired people in the school laboratory. His interest in providing solutions for visually and hearing-impaired people is such that he stays back in school and comes even on Sundays to work on his project.


To understand and enhance the glasses, Priyabrata went on to learn about sensor-driven motors through books and with some help from teachers. Next steps for the teenager include applying for a patent for the glasses.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


Also Read

Meet Akella Raghavendra who is training visually impaired candidates to ace IAS exams


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 32-year-old IAS officer who donated his salary to renovate schools in Meghalaya

Roshni Balaji

This Indian Army Captain has developed an integrated safety system to curb road accidents

Think Change India

How Chandaben Shroff’s mission, started in 1969, is today empowering 4,000 women artisans in Kutch

Snigdha Sinha

This IIT professor who once taught Raghuram Rajan is now working for tribals

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
Indian startups out to break new ground; Reliance launches JioMart
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This Indian Army Captain has developed an integrated safety system to curb road accidents

Think Change India

[Year in Review 2019] From building IoT-based toilets to tackling pollution, social startups that made headlines

Krishna Reddy

[Year in Review 2019] 10 stories that inspired us and our readers

Urvi Jacob

This Mumbai organisation is enabling changemakers and bridging the talent gap in social sector

Krishna Reddy

This district in Chhattisgarh makes flowerpots from recycled plastic bottles ﻿

Think Change India

Meet the 22-year-old law student and national athlete who is on a mission to turn youth into educated voters

Krishna Reddy

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore