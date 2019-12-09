Meet the fireman who rescued 11 people trapped in a building in the Delhi fire tragedy

Fireman Rajesh Shukla was injured during the rescue operation carried out by the state Fire Department during the factory fire on Sunday and was visited by Delhi’s Home Minister Satyendra Jain.

By Think Change India
9th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

On Sunday, around 43 people lost their lives and 50 were injured in the fire that raged a building in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area on Jhansi Road. It took the state fire department 150 firefighters and five hours to douse the burning building.


Among the firefighters, fireman Rajesh Shukla risked his life as he entered the burning building and rescued 11 people. These victims were later taken to nearby hospitals, like Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital, and Hindu Rao Hospital.


Speaking to PTI, Rajesh said,


"I have handled close to 7,000 fire rescue calls and was a part of the rescue operation during the Hotel Arpit Palace Fire in Karol Bagh and the recent AIIMS hospital fire. This was one of the major fires in terms of the casualties,” reports India Today.
Social Story

Fireman Rajesh Shukla (extreme left) with Union Health and Family Minister Dr Harshv Vardhan (Image: The Tribune)

Also Read

NASA credits Indian engineer for finding the first crash piece of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander

The building caught fire around 5:22 am, and was later engulfed in thick black smog. Despite this, Rajesh entered the building nearly 12 times just to rescue people, during which he himself was injured and suffered intense headaches due to thick smoke.


A resident of Teetri Toli of Namkum, Jharkhand, Rajesh is an Assistant Division Officer of Old Delhi in the Delhi Fire Department. He has been a member of the department since 2004.


Sixty-three people were rescued from the building at the end of the operation.


According to NDTV, the fireman’s attempt was applauded by the Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain, who said,


“Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to enter the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero (sic).”


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s story has not just inspired Deepika Padukone, but millions of other Indians

Shruti Kedia

This naval officer quit his job to become a clown and bring smiles to children suffering from cancer

Roshni Balaji

Prakriti E-Mobility to introduce 500 electric cabs in Delhi to combat air pollution

Press Trust of India

Climate talks: Environment Minister Javadekar says India will work to protect its long-term development interests

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Prakriti E-Mobility to introduce 500 electric cabs in Delhi to combat air pollution

Press Trust of India

This beach in Kerala gets world’s first Marine Cemetery made entirely out of single-use plastic bottles

Think Change India

Tamil Nadu farmers, youth volunteers repurpose borewells for rainwater harvesting

Village Square

Meet the man behind the Chennai NGO that shelters children with HIV and helps them lead normal lives

Urvi Jacob

Climate talks: Environment Minister Javadekar says India will work to protect its long-term development interests

Press Trust of India

5 Indian bands hitting the right note with their songs that carry social messages

Urvi Jacob

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore