NASA credits Indian engineer for finding the first crash piece of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander

Shanmuga Subramanian, who found the Vikram Lander, received an email in which a NASA official thanked him for informing them of the debris from the Vikram Lander.

By Think Change India
3rd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Earlier this morning, a tweet by Chennai-based engineer Shanmuga Subramanian went viral. The mechanical engineer and computer programmer was instrumental in helping NASA finding a piece of debris of ISRO’s Vikram Lander of its Chandrayaan-2 mission on the lunar surface.


The tweet was embedded with a screenshot of an email received from John Keller, Deputy Project Scientist at Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Mission, Goddard Space Flight Centre, NASA.



Also Read

NASA finds debris of ISRO's Vikram lander on Moon

In the email, the NASA official thanked him for informing the organisation about the debris, following which the team compared the old and new images of the impact site and found some change. With this, NASA confirmed the crash site and also gave him credit for his findings.


In a statement NASA said,


"The debris first located by Shanmuga is about 750 metres northwest of the main crash site and was a single bright pixel identification in that first mosaic."

This isn’t the first time, the mechanical engineer and computer programmer has been actively locating the lander’s debris on the lunar surface. On October 3, Shanmuga posted two pictures of the landing site and tagged NASA asking if it was the Vikram Lander, as it might have been buried under lunar sand.


Yourstory

Shanmuga Subramanian (Image: Facebook)

Following news of Shanmuga’s achievement, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to praise his efforts and intellectual capabilities.


On September 7, ISRO attempted a soft landing of the Vikram Lander on the moon. Unfortunately, the Indian space agency lost contact with Vikram shortly before the scheduled touchdown. Following this, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) Camera team released the first mosaic, acquired on September 17, of the site on September 26.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


Also Read

Finally, NASA's first all-female spacewalk to happen this Friday


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet this 12-year-old from Hyderabad who was hired by a multinational company as data scientist

Think Change India

How this wedding became a ‘green one’ thanks to the efforts of the groom’s brother

Think Change India

Having learnt the hard way, Vimal Daga has trained more than 3,500 engineering students in Jaipur for free

Roshni Balaji

Meet the woman who decided to leave the corporate life and create social change

Krishna Reddy
Daily Capsule
Ahead of IPO, Ola shows significant growth in revenue (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This militant-turned-social activist is uplifting the lives of people in Assam through various social initiatives

Think Change India

This social enterprise is fighting air pollution with its affordable DIY purifiers

Rashi Varshney

Nothing succeeds like success for these agroforestry farmers in Cauvery basin

Aparna Muralidhar

This autorickshaw driver and social activist has rescued more than 10,000 homeless people

Think Change India

Meet the woman who decided to leave the corporate life and create social change

Krishna Reddy

National Pollution Control Day brings back the focus on the toxic air we breathe and how India’s collective health is at stake

Abhilasha Purawar

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore