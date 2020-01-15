Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donates 1M AUD for Australian wildlife recovery amid bushfire

In an Instagram post, Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos announced that the ecommerce company has donated one million AUD for relief purposes in Australia.

By Krishna Reddy
15th Jan 2020
The raging bushfires in Australia have resulted in the loss of millions of animal lives. The incident which has left the world into splits, follows the forest fire raging across California, the US and the Amazon Forest, in South America.


In an Instagram post, Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos announced that the ecommerce company has donated one million AUD for relief purposes in Australia, reported Business Insider.


jeff bezos by kunal bansal chandigarh

Jeff Bezos

He said, “Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires. Amazon is donating one million AU dollars in needed provisions and services.”


Apart from Bezos, several other international artists, musicians, and others have also contributed to the cause. In fact, actor Celeste Barber has raised more than $32 million for the NSW Rural Fire Service and Brigades Donations Fund, which started on January 2, reported Insider.


Recently, actor Joaquin Phoenix also raised his voice against the catastrophe while receiving his Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for the movie, 'Joker'. During his speech, he said that it's the responsibility of every individual to save the planet and fight against global warming and climate change.


Steve Irwin's Family

Steve Irwin's Family (Image Credit: yourtango, mywabashvalley)


Individuals in the local areas have also been helping local emergency services to save wild animals caught up in the fire. This includes the well-known crocodile hunter and environmentalist Steve Irwin’s family, who are continuing Steve Irwin's legacy by rescuing wildlife and threatened species and treating them. So far, the family has managed to save and treat over 90,000 animals.


Besides, two teenagers, 19-year-old Micah and 18-year-old Caleb are doing their bit to save the indigenous koala bears. The teenagers drive around in their car, rescuing injured bears from the fire in South Australia.


The two boys have been providing shelter and safe space for the bears till they are fit to be sent back into the wild. The two cousins who are operating in Kangaroo Island say, as many as 60 percent of the koalas they have come across on the island, had unfortunately burned to death. The duo has managed to save around 20 koala bears till now.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Authors
Krishna Reddy

With a keen interest in the field of science and a passion for writing, I look forward to exploring and telling the world about the niche innovations that hold the capacity of bringing a revolution. With a background in engineering and social campaigning, I also take interest in understanding the positive social aspects to bring out the ongoing challenges faced and solved by the people on their own capabilities.

