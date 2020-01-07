Amid raging bushfires in Australia, Indian restaurant owners come to the rescue with free food

According to the owner of the Indian restaurant Desi Grill in East Gippsland area, Kanwaljit Singh, the restaurant has the capacity to cook for up to 1,000 people in a day and have stock of rice, flour and lentils for another week.

By Think Change India
7th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Last year, the world encountered the devastating Amazon fires which raised many concerns over climate change. Unfortunately, since September 2019, Australia has been facing the brunt of rampant bush fires - a huge catastrophe, and according to reports, the continent has already lost half-a-billion of its animals.


Due to the extreme nature of the fires, most of the country’s southeast region is covered with a red blanket. Many rescue missions are underway and Hollywood celebrities have also expressed concern and donated towards the disaster.


Social Story

Sikh Volunteers Australia helping in distributing free foods (Image: Republic World)

Also Read

These Chhattisgarh students are urging companies to find a biodegradable alternative to plastic

On ground, many have come to the rescue in their own, but significant ways. Desi Grill, an Indian restaurant in East Gippsland area has been providing free food to firefighters and victims of bushfires. Sikh Volunteers Australia also helped restaurant owners to disburse food wherever it was needed.


Run by Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur, the couple felt it was their duty to serve the community.


Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Kanwaljit said,


“Last night had been very busy. We helped the volunteers with cooking rice, curries, and pasta and the food was distributed in at least 500 takeaway containers.”


He added,


“We have the capacity to cook for up to 1,000 people in a day. But it all depends on how much is needed in the field. We have stock of rice, flour and lentils which we think should be sufficient for the next week or so.”
Social Story

Volunteers along with the couple (Image: Facebook)

Sikh volunteers had set up a food van in the Bairnsdale Oval relief centre, where they served everything, from breakfast to dinner according to Republic World. The team was helped by the couple who bought the groceries and allotted space in their restaurant to prepare food on New Year’s eve.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


Also Read

This Indian Army Captain has developed an integrated safety system to curb road accidents


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s story has not just inspired Deepika Padukone, but millions of other Indians

Shruti Kedia

This Mumbai-based sustainability startup offers eco-friendly solutions for zero waste management

Think Change India

This Hyderabad-based couple’s rooftop garden is redefining urban farming techniques

Think Change India

A tribute to modern Indian poets who were agents of social transformation

सौरभ राय
Daily Capsule
At CES 2020, tech giants unveil the future of gadgets (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the 5 artists who are depicting social issues and driving change through their artworks

Urvi Jacob

This Mumbai-based sustainability startup offers eco-friendly solutions for zero waste management

Think Change India

[2020 Outlook] 10 changemakers to look out for this year

Krishna Reddy

These Chhattisgarh students are urging companies to find a biodegradable alternative to plastic

Think Change India

Married at 15 and widowed at 20, this single mother is uplifting the lives of 200 families in Kerala

Roshni Balaji

[Year in Review 2019] From miniature satellites to a cardiac arrest detector, here are the top student innovations of the year

Krishna Reddy

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore