Amid raging bushfires in Australia, Indian restaurant owners come to the rescue with free food

Last year, the world encountered the devastating Amazon fires which raised many concerns over climate change. Unfortunately, since September 2019, Australia has been facing the brunt of rampant bush fires - a huge catastrophe, and according to reports, the continent has already lost half-a-billion of its animals.





Due to the extreme nature of the fires, most of the country’s southeast region is covered with a red blanket. Many rescue missions are underway and Hollywood celebrities have also expressed concern and donated towards the disaster.





Sikh Volunteers Australia helping in distributing free foods (Image: Republic World)

On ground, many have come to the rescue in their own, but significant ways. Desi Grill, an Indian restaurant in East Gippsland area has been providing free food to firefighters and victims of bushfires. Sikh Volunteers Australia also helped restaurant owners to disburse food wherever it was needed.





Run by Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur, the couple felt it was their duty to serve the community.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Kanwaljit said,





“Last night had been very busy. We helped the volunteers with cooking rice, curries, and pasta and the food was distributed in at least 500 takeaway containers.”





He added,





“We have the capacity to cook for up to 1,000 people in a day. But it all depends on how much is needed in the field. We have stock of rice, flour and lentils which we think should be sufficient for the next week or so.”

Volunteers along with the couple (Image: Facebook)

Sikh volunteers had set up a food van in the Bairnsdale Oval relief centre, where they served everything, from breakfast to dinner according to Republic World. The team was helped by the couple who bought the groceries and allotted space in their restaurant to prepare food on New Year’s eve.





