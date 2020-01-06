These Chhattisgarh students are urging companies to find a biodegradable alternative to plastic

Plastic is a major source of pollution all over the globe. Countering it from a government’s perspective isn’t just enough, individuals and organisations should also take the onus upon them to it. In Ambika, Chhattisgarh, a student-led initiative is making a huge effort to tackle plastic waste in the form of wrappers.





Students of Holy Cross School are sending back plastic wrappers of biscuits, chocolates, chips and another packaging back to the companies who manufacture them. This is being done to tackle the plastic menace in the city and urge companies to find a biodegradable alternative.





Student packing the plastic wrappers and showcasing a display of an art (Image: ANI)

Speaking with ANI, Mahi Gupta, a student from the school said,





“The note on plastic wrappers reads that even though we liked the food but we don’t know what to do with the plastic waste hence we are sending it back – it’s our way to request them to adopt biodegradable material for packaging food.”

The efforts of these students were noticed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took to Twitter and said, “Great work by our young students. Such efforts will increase awareness of reducing single-use plastic.”





This is the second time that the students have led such an initiative. To further encourage the students and their fight against plastic pollution, the school also places importance on the concept of sustainability.





In a conversation with NDTV, a spokesperson from Ambikapur Municipal Corporation said,





“We are so happy that these children are holding the MNCs accountable for the waste generated because of them. Extended Producer Responsibility is a key element of Centre’s Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016 and the idea is to make the polluter pay. Ambikapur has a garbage café where we urge people to bring plastic waste and get a free hot and delicious meal in return, that’s how seriously we take plastic waste. I’m glad young students from Ambikapur are taking lead in EPR as well!”





