These Chhattisgarh students are urging companies to find a biodegradable alternative to plastic

Students of Holy Cross School in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh are sending back plastic wrappers to companies to tackle increasing plastic waste in the city.

By Think Change India
6th Jan 2020
Plastic is a major source of pollution all over the globe. Countering it from a government’s perspective isn’t just enough, individuals and organisations should also take the onus upon them to it. In Ambika, Chhattisgarh, a student-led initiative is making a huge effort to tackle plastic waste in the form of wrappers.


Students of Holy Cross School are sending back plastic wrappers of biscuits, chocolates, chips and another packaging back to the companies who manufacture them. This is being done to tackle the plastic menace in the city and urge companies to find a biodegradable alternative.


Social Story

Student packing the plastic wrappers and showcasing a display of an art (Image: ANI)

Speaking with ANI, Mahi Gupta, a student from the school said,


“The note on plastic wrappers reads that even though we liked the food but we don’t know what to do with the plastic waste hence we are sending it back – it’s our way to request them to adopt biodegradable material for packaging food.”

The efforts of these students were noticed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took to Twitter and said, “Great work by our young students. Such efforts will increase awareness of reducing single-use plastic.”


This is the second time that the students have led such an initiative. To further encourage the students and their fight against plastic pollution, the school also places importance on the concept of sustainability.


In a conversation with NDTV, a spokesperson from Ambikapur Municipal Corporation said,


“We are so happy that these children are holding the MNCs accountable for the waste generated because of them. Extended Producer Responsibility is a key element of Centre’s Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016 and the idea is to make the polluter pay. Ambikapur has a garbage café where we urge people to bring plastic waste and get a free hot and delicious meal in return, that’s how seriously we take plastic waste. I’m glad young students from Ambikapur are taking lead in EPR as well!”


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

