This Delhi-based organisation aims to spread happiness and positive vibes with ‘words of gratitude’

Thirty-three-year-old Abhinav Malhotra, a resident of Delhi, along with his friends has, since 2018, been making ‘cards of gratitude’ with small messages that read, ‘You are doing a wonderful job. We are thankful to you for making our lives easier’, ‘We know life can get difficult, but that's okay. Every time you feel low, just look at this card and know that we are grateful to you for who you are,’ and more, and passing them on to people who matter but are rarely thanked.





Abhinav Malhotra (Image: The Logical Indian)

Speaking to The Logical Indian on these messages of gratitude, Abhinav said,





“We made these nice, colourful cards and went out on the streets of Delhi, handing them to traffic policemen, and reading it out for them. Their reaction, the happiness in their eyes and the joy in their voices are what led to me founding Rab Shukran, an NGO that now has over 25,000 volunteers.”





It was the beginning of Abhinav’s mission to spread positive vibes throughout the city. According to Azad Dilli, the organisation is now spread across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Guwahati, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.





The volunteers of Rab Shukran approach rickshaw pullers, drivers, cleaners, and many others and thank them for their services. Besides, greeting cards that also have a helpline number for emergencies, volunteer handover, and also offer flowers as a token of gratitude.





Abhinav added,





“I was passing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house one day and I saw about 10 BSF soldiers standing outside the gate. I gave these cards to all of them. A few days later, one of them called me up and cried over the phone and told me that he has been shifted to three different cities for work but never has anyone made him feel so special. He told me that he sees the traffic moving every day, but no one even cares to look at him.”

Act of kindness by the volunteers (Image: The Logical Indian)

The team also notes down the telephone numbers of all the people they give cards to so that they can also be wished on their birthdays.

