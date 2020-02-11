There will come a time when one would find more plastic in the ocean than fish, yes, thanks to the human activities that have turned our water bodies into a dumping yard. To tackle this burgeoning waste issue, many have come up with initiatives, like plastic bottle crushing machines in public places, experiments to use plastic from the ocean for construction purposes, etc.





An Anganwadi in Assam’s Hailakandi district is being constructed with plastic bottles, and stuffed with non-biodegradable waste and mud. The overall cost is estimated to come to Rs 3.46 lakh, according to Deputy Commissioner R K Dam.





Plastic bottle wall (Representational Image: Edex Live)

According to Edex live, liquid cement is being used to reinforce the ‘eco-bricks’, also, the plastic bricks will be stuffed with waste. To make the room more breathable, the walls of the earthquake-resilient structure will have certain holes in the eco-bricks, and this initiative is a part of the ‘Plastic Borjon Campaign’.





Under this campaign, the district office had organised a workshop including a rally to address how to convert plastic into eco-bricks.





R K Dam added,





“Next time, you hold a plastic bottle in your hand, try thinking of it not as rubbish to be disposed of, but as the building block for something extraordinary. the concept of eco-bricks, which originated in Guatemala, turns waste into a robust and affordable building material which simultaneously tackles problems of unemployment, waste, and lack of housing”, reports Arunachal Times.

With the help of eco-bricks managing waste is quite easy, as recycling plastic waste requires a lot of energy, which later results in pollution and other roadblocks.





The entire project is being supported by the UNDP, the state education, social welfare, and PWD departments. To encourage locals to participate in the eco-friendly drive, the administration has set up a plastic bank, where students can deposit single-use plastic items, which can be turned later into eco-bricks.





