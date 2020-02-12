Meet Kalitara Mandal, who at 111, was the oldest voter in the Delhi elections

India may be a young country in terms of its population and voters, but it also boasts a number of old people, and politically aware at that.





Hundred-and-eleven-year-old Kalitara Mandal was the oldest voter in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections. Last Saturday, the centenarian was spotted casting her vote in CR Park along with her family.





Kalitara Mandal (Image: ANI)

Speaking to PTI, Kalitara said,





"I am happy to vote in this election. I don't remember how many elections I have taken part in, but as a responsible citizen, we must vote. I urge other citizens to also come out and vote,” reports Firstpost.





Including Kalitara, Delhi has 132 centenarian voters out of which 68 are men and 64 are women. A senior official from the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Officestated, “At least 66 centenarians voted at polling booths today and five had used postal ballots earlier. More updates are coming in about the overall polling figures,” reports The Hindu.





Kalitara was received as a VIP in the polling booth and was thronged by people who wanted to have a glimpse of the centenarian who had come to vote.





Kalitara Mandal (Image: The Wire)

Later, Assistant Returning Officer, Harish Kumar said,





“I feel blessed to have been given this job. In this age, she came out and voted, it should be an inspiration for all of us Indians to use our democratic right of voting,” reports The Hindu.

Another centenarian who voted in the election was Zuibaida Khatun, aged 100, who has never missed an election so far., She voted at the Bulbule Khana School in the Turkman Gate area in the Matia Mahal constituency on Saturday.





