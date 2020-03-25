Companies' expenditure to tackle COVID-19 to be considered as CSR activity: Govt

"It is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity," Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

By Press Trust of India
25th Mar 2020
Expenditure by corporates to deal with the coronavirus outbreak will be considered as CSR activity under the Companies Act, the government said on Monday.

 

In India, over 500 people have been infected by COVID-19 and at least 10 people have died, as the Centre and many state governments announced a lockdown to curb spreading of the infection.

 

Under the Companies Act, certain classes of profitable entities have to shell out at least 2 percent of their three-year annual net profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in a particular financial year.

 

"It is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity," the Corporate Affairs Ministry said in a circular on Monday.

 

coronavirus funding

Source: Shutterstock

The ministry is implementing the Companies Act.

 

CSR funds could be utilised for various activities related to COVID-19, including those relating to preventive healthcare and sanitation, as per the circular.

 

A senior official said the CSR funds could be used for direct expenditure to contain the spread, morbidity and mortality due to the disease.


Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted the circular.

 

"In view of the spread of novel #CoronaVirus in India, its declaration as pandemic by the WHO, and decision of Government of India to treat this as notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity...," she tweeted.

 

Consultancy Corporate Professionals Group Founder Pavan Kumar Vijay said the ministry's clarification on CSR was a welcome step.

 

"For the purpose, it is suggested that the government may immediately create a portal on which specific requirements by way of equipment, medicines, etc may be posted and the corporates may be permitted to contribute in cash or kind towards those specific requirements. This will ensure coordinated efforts and avoid duplication," he said.

 

Under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, every company having net worth of at least Rs 500 crore, turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more, or a minimum net profit of Rs 5 crore during the immediately preceding financial year has to make CSR expenditure.


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

