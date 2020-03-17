Coronavirus: This man sells protective face masks for just Rs 2 per piece

The coronavirus outbreak, recently categorised as a pandemic by WHO, has led to mass hysteria and created panic among the population. Many are rushing to buy face masks to protect themselves. With the increasing demand, there has been a dearth of protective masks for healthcare workers. The costs of masks like the N95 are elevating as well. To address the shortage and the high costs, Thasleem PK sells surgical masks at his shop in Kochi for a menial price of Rs 2.





Thasleem PK and MV Nadheem at their store in Pachalam (Image: The Hindu)





This gesture has gained a lot of attention as opposed to many pharmacies across the world which are taking advantage of the rising demand. Thasleem PK, the proprietor of Cochin Surgicals in Kochi, is one who is not looking to profit in the time of crisis.





“We used to distribute the mask at the rate of Rs 2 per piece till last month. However, now the price has shot up and I purchased the latest consignment for Rs 8 per piece recently. Considering the health risk posed by the outbreak, I am distributing the mask to high-risk groups at the original rate,” Thasleem told The New Indian Express.





In just two days, the pharmacy has sold around 5,000 masks at subsidised prices. Despite the losses, Thasleem continues to sell these masks at the base price.





MV Nadheem, the co-owner of the shop, told The Logical Indian, "We have sold around 5,000 masks at Rs 2 each in two days. We decided to sell masks at a reasonable price, especially to the common people like hospital staff and students."

In such times where the panic is much greater than what the situation calls for, people become desperate to get their hands on anything to protect themselves. These men aren’t looking to take advantage of the situation but are showing the positive side of humanity by giving out essentials and cutting losses for themselves. They hope to inspire other pharmacists to follow their lead and make essential items like face masks affordable.





