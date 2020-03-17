How Kerala's health minister is taking the fight to coronavirus

Even as coronavirus tests countries with advanced healthcare systems, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja is redefining contingency response.





Last week, WHO characterised coronavirus as a global pandemic. Here are tips on how to avoid it and what to do if you show symptoms.





The government of India has intensified its efforts to scale up both diagnosis and treatment facilities for coronavirus





Tim Draper along with Vikram Bharati, at Draper House, Koramangala, Bengaluru

American investor Tim Draper was in India meeting startup founders, encouraging them to channel their innovative thinking in the time of coronavirus.





Bounce founders - Vivekananda HR, Varun Agni, and Anil

YourStory speaks to Bounce to see all the work that goes on behind the scenes for it to run its last-mile connectivity service smoothly.





Sumeet Verma, Co-founder and CEO, KopyKitab

KopyKitab began in 2011 by delivering textbooks to students’ doorsteps. In 2016, it pivoted to an online rental service for e-textbooks.





Quantificare Health founder Joginder Tanikella

Hyderabad-based Quantificare’s Pulse Active Stations provides detailed health analysis and gives results of various body parameters within minutes.





Dr Pratap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda

Jiva Ayurveda has over 500 doctors and 80 clinics, and aims to provide end-to-end solutions from consultation to treatment.





