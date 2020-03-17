How Kerala's health minister is taking the fight to coronavirus

Even as coronavirus tests countries with advanced healthcare systems, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja is redefining contingency response.

By Team YS
17th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Kerala's health minister is taking the fight to coronavirus

KK Shailaja

Even as coronavirus tests countries with advanced healthcare systems, Kerala health minister KK Shailaja is redefining contingency response.


What to do if you have symptoms of coronavirus

Coronavirus

Last week, WHO characterised coronavirus as a global pandemic. Here are tips on how to avoid it and what to do if you show symptoms.


Centres in India to can get tested for coronavirus

coronavirus

The government of India has intensified its efforts to scale up both diagnosis and treatment facilities for coronavirus


Investor Tim Draper on innovating in tough times

Tim Draper

Tim Draper along with Vikram Bharati, at Draper House, Koramangala, Bengaluru

American investor Tim Draper was in India meeting startup founders, encouraging them to channel their innovative thinking in the time of coronavirus.


What’s fueling Bounce’s 120k rides a day in Bengaluru

Behind the scenes: Bounce

Bounce founders - Vivekananda HR, Varun Agni, and Anil

YourStory speaks to Bounce to see all the work that goes on behind the scenes for it to run its last-mile connectivity service smoothly.


This startup lets students rent textbooks for Rs 10

Sumeet_kopykitab

Sumeet Verma, Co-founder and CEO, KopyKitab

KopyKitab began in 2011 by delivering textbooks to students’ doorsteps. In 2016, it pivoted to an online rental service for e-textbooks.


Smart kiosks to provide health reports on the go

Pulse Active Stations

Quantificare Health founder Joginder Tanikella

Hyderabad-based Quantificare’s Pulse Active Stations provides detailed health analysis and gives results of various body parameters within minutes.


This Ayurveda business clocks Rs 90 Cr turnover

Jiva Ayurveda

Dr Pratap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda

Jiva Ayurveda has over 500 doctors and 80 clinics, and aims to provide end-to-end solutions from consultation to treatment.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

10 quotes by ports tycoon Gautam Adani that reveal the secret behind his success

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus: PM Modi urges people to share technology-driven solutions, win money

Ramarko Sengupta

15 inspiring quotes by Richard Branson for entrepreneurs to stay motivated in tough times

Sujata Sangwan

How to avoid coronavirus and what to do if you have symptoms

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
How Kerala's health minister is taking the fight to coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

15 inspiring quotes by Richard Branson for entrepreneurs to stay motivated in tough times

Sujata Sangwan

This energy startup is creating a platform to manage the EV infrastructure

Vishal Krishna

Influencer marketing startup TagMango turns consumers into brand marketers

Apurva P

Coronavirus: PM Modi urges people to share technology-driven solutions, win money

Ramarko Sengupta

How to avoid coronavirus and what to do if you have symptoms

Ramarko Sengupta

Coronavirus: McDonald's, Domino's Pizza introduce contactless delivery

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru