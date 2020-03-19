This Navi Mumbai startup provides free wheelchair services to people with disabilities

Ravindra Singh and Anil Pereira's social impact startup myUDAAN aims to provide accessibility, assistance, and mobility to people with disabilities.

By Shreya Pothula
19th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ravindra Singh was diagnosed with post-polio paralysis when he was just eight months old. He and his family dealt with the personal and societal struggle that comes along with being a person with disabilities.


"One challenge I am always faced with is accessibility. Be it with buildings, elevators, public toilets, or ATMs. As a person with post-polio paralysis, this is a major concern. I started thinking about ways to change this," Ravindra says.


Recounting a pivotal moment in his life, he adds, "I was on a tour to the Statue of Unity and the available wheelchair had been reserved for VIP use. There was no assistance either. That gave me the idea to start an on-demand assistance service."


ravindra singh

Ravindra Singh

This led Ravindra to bring accessibility, assistance, and mobility to the PwD community and establish myUDAAN, a social impact startup conceived to aid people with disabilities and the elderly.


Also Read

How 24-year-old Ankush Saha overcame his disability and took the big swing to shine in golf

How it all began  

After founding a successful digital marketing company, Ravindra decided to work on a project that would create social impact and solve problems of the PwD community. He reached out to a close associate, Anil Pereira, who had worked with Askme and Medlife, to build a strong founding team for his myUDAAN.

 

“MyUDAAN was born specifically from Ravindra’s need to address the great challenges in mobility that a person with disability faces,” Anil tells SocialStory.


ravindra, anil

myUDAAN Founders Ravindra Singh and Anil Pereira.

Also Read

New scheme for entrepreneurship development of disabled persons: Nitin Gadkari


India’s first free wheelchair service, myUDAAN, was made operational at Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai in July 2019. This service aims to provide a stress-free experience for people with disabilities and works to promote accessible mobility in an efficient way.

 

When their idea and strategy was still in the nascent stage, the self-funded CIBA-incubated startup contemplated the best way to improve the access to mobility and transport that the elderly and the PwD community require.

 

“The government transport system and private transportation are not up to the mark,” says Anil, emphasising that very few transport options are disabled-accessible to begin with. 

 

More importantly, Ravindra and Anil wondered how to make their brainchild sustainable. They brainstormed a plan to make myUDAAN’s social services function without a glitch. Currently, the team comprises four members, with Ravindra overlooking Operations and Anil handling Marketing, Sales and Tech.

 

As of today, they already have 650 customers who are using their services. 

 App-based solutions

“With myUDAAN, anyone who demands instant assistant services (indoor and outdoor mobility) can be catered to. Our app has seen above 1,000 downloads,” Anil says.

 

On the app, the PwD community can go to the ‘Book My Assistant’ option, which provides the user with a specially-trained assistant as well as information on the location they wish to explore. Through this option, users can venture out to malls, multiplexes, and large stores, without taking intense physical or mental stress. 

 

Besides the app, there are other ways in which senior citizens or people with disabilities can book the wheelchair assistant services. One can make a call to the service number, or drop a message on WhatsApp, sharing their need or request.


“After many years, my mother’s desire to witness live dance performances was fulfilled today! Huge thanks to myUDAAN for this great initiative of providing wonderful, complete, professional wheelchair assistance for two hours! On my one phone call and an app request, the assistant was ready with a comfortable wheelchair right at the car parking. He was careful and polite,” shares Saraswati, a customer of myUDAAN’s services at Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai.


One of the greatest recognition the startup got was when the team featured as one of three finalists on Meet The Drapers, a reality television show that encourages crowdfunding for startups. They also got to interact with American venture capital investor Tim Draper.


Ravindra and Anil were also finalists at Social Alpha Birac Quest and Villgro’s iPitch. 


winners

The myUDAAN team was among the finalists at the BIRAC- Social Alpha Quest for Assistive Technologies.

Also Read

Inclusion in India: How our disabled population can be truly integrated into our workforce

The plan ahead

When asked about what drew him to founding and working with myUDAAN, Anil says, 


“I always thought I'd be with mainstream startups. But with my third startup aiming for social impact, I am truly excited.”


Ravi and Anil plan to extend myUDAAN’s services to 24 malls across locations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. They hope to expand the scope of their project by the end of this year.

 

 

 (Edited by Kanishk Singh)

 

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This IAS officer is changing the face of education and development in Jharkhand

Tenzin Norzom

This woman bus driver from Karnal is zipping through gender stereotype roadblocks

Think Change India

Coronavirus: This man sells protective face masks for just Rs 2 per piece

Think Change India

Meet the 22-year-old Indian tennis player who faced Roger Federer in his US Open debut

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
How leading edtech startup Simplilearn improved its user engagement
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This Manipur NGO has helped found India’s first all-transgender football team

Think Change India

Amid social distancing, these robots are distributing hygiene essentials, spreading awareness on coronavirus epidemic

Think Change India

Ratan Tata takes to Instagram to find a home for a stray dog

Think Change India

India lacks localised solutions to manage e-waste: Pranshu Singhal of Karo Sambhav

Roshni Balaji

This woman bus driver from Karnal is zipping through gender stereotype roadblocks

Think Change India

Coronavirus: This man sells protective face masks for just Rs 2 per piece

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru