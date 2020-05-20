This dhaba in Bihar provides free meals to returning migrant labourers

The lockdown resulted from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left many migrants stranded in different parts of India, with many trying to return to their native places either by foot or by hitchhiking.





While many of them started on this journey with little to no food and water, a roadside dhaba on the border of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has been serving food to the migrant workers who are returning from Uttar Pradesh.





Situated in the Saran district, Aditya Raj Dhaba is feeding close to 500 to 700 people each day for free of cost. Its owner Basant Singh has converted his eatery into a langar, and the cash counter has been locked for whoever is eating at his roadside restaurant.





Singh ensures that all measures of sanitation are being followed. Additionally to the complete and fulfilling meals, Singh also provides labourers with snacks to carry along for the rest of their journey.





“After the lockdown started, a large number of labourers are coming in daily to Bihar and Jharkhand through Uttar Pradesh. A batch of labourers arrived about 17 days ago and asked for food, they had no money. I felt very satisfied in feeding them, and thus the process started,” Basant Singh told IANS.





Migrant worker returning home amid nationwide lockdown (Image: PTI)





The labourers who arrive in the morning are given jaggery and pressed rice (gur-chiwada). In the afternoons and nights, a meal of rice, pulses, and vegetables is served. The cooks at the dhaba have also refrained from taking any monetary compensation for their service, as they consider this as an act of social service or shramdaan.





Mohan, one of the labourers native to Chanpur in the Palamu district of Jharkhand, said that coming from Delhi, many people gave them puri, kachori, and other snacks. However, they were given a wholesome meal of “dal-chawal” only at Singh’s dhaba. He was returning to his village along with 25 others.





“Singh gave me a meal after which I was very satisfied because I got to eat such delicious food after a very long time,” said Mohan according to Edex Live.





