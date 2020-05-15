Newly married couple from Odisha donates money saved for wedding to fight coronavirus

With the lockdown announced in the last week of March spilling water over many plans, many Indians have had to make vital decisions on how to go about their lives.





The big fat wedding industry, specifically, has been forced to a grinding halt, as many engaged couples have chosen to postpone their wedding. With no assurance that large gatherings will be permitted anytime soon, many weddings are now facing uncertainty.





Although, a couple from Odisha decided to make a choice that would aid their community. Hailing from Jagatsinghpur district, Jyoti Ranjan Swain and Rojalin decided to tie the knot inexpensively and in a private setting, thereby allowing them to save the money that was initially meant for the wedding ceremonies. All the money was then directed towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to contribute to the fight against the novel coronavirus.





Jyoti Ranjan Swain and Rojalin handing over the cheque (Image: NDTV)





The groom, Jyoti Ranjan, is a resident of the Erasama block in the district. The couple contributed a sum of Rs 10,000 towards the public relief fund. Despite having planned a lavish wedding, the couple chose to break the stereotype of the loud and large wedding to direct that expenditure elsewhere.





“We had earlier arranged a grand function. But the lockdown threw a spanner in the works. So we decided to donate a part of the money saved for the wedding to help the state combat the pandemic,” Jyoti Ranjan told The New Indian Express.





The couple invited the neighbourhood police station’s Inspector in-charge, Prasant Kumar Majhi, as well as Kartik Chandra Behera, the Erasama Block Development Officer. They handed over to Behera a cheque of Rs 10,000 meant for the CMRF. The ceremony was held keeping in mind all safety precautions and social distancing norms.





"There was no social gathering. The couple distributed sweets after the ceremony. It was a simple affair," Behera said, according to Outlook.





