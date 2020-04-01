How people are donating to the Centre's PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus

On March 28, four days into the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund.









As stated in the press release, this fund’s purpose is to specifically cater to the health and economic ramifications caused by the global pandemic. An objective of this fund is the encouragement of public participation to mitigate the issues India is currently facing. The funds collected are also aimed at enhancing research that will help in combating the virus.





The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too.



PM Modi has also allowed micro-donations

PM Modi has also allowed micro-donations, due to which donations can be made in the smallest of denominations without a requirement to donate a bare minimum amount.





With the PM-CARES public charitable trust fund set up, many citizens have come forward to support the Centre by making donations. Among the donors who have pledged their support are celebrities, sportspersons, politicians, and even industrialists, corporates and startups.





Akshay Kumar, one of the most notable names in the Indian film industry, donated a hefty amount of Rs 25 crore to the fund. “Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” said Akshay, as he appealed to his Twitter followers to do anything and everything since this was a matter of life and death.





This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Kartik Aryan pledged Rs 1 crore, while Varun Dhawan donated Rs 30 lakh. Sachin Tendulkar notedly donated a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the relief fund, while cricketer Rohit Sharma donated Rs 45 lakh on March 31. Suresh Raina also followed suit by chipping in an amount of Rs 31 lakh.





Many other celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana guaranteed their support to the PM-CARES Fund, however, chose to not disclose the amounts of their respective donations.





Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Adani Foundation donated Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, and Mukesh Ambani has reportedly donated a whopping sum of Rs 500 crore.





Meanwhile, Adani Foundation donated Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund

for fighting #COVID2019india as one large force. It is also gratifying for us in the Adani Group to serve the nation.#PMCaresFunds #CoronaUpdate https://t.co/zEkpwh8ytz — Pranav Adani (@PranavAdani) March 29, 2020

With the Prime Minister lauding every effort, big or small, many are heeding the call to contribute to the fund to help the government and their fellow countrymen.





There’s nothing big or little.



Every single contribution matters. It shows our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/ibCnvGNIyo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020





“I feel that it is important to help each other during times of crisis. Even small contributions from citizens will make a huge difference and help the government in revamping facilities and add to the well-being of those affected,” Bharat SB, a Bengaluru-based techie who contributed Rs 2,000 to the fund, tells SocialStory.





Here are a few tweets from people and organisations from across the country, sharing screenshots of their donations to the PM-CARES fund,





Contributing a small amount in #PMCaresFunds , will tell all my friends and relatives to contribute whatever they can ...Inspired by shri @sambitswaraj ji and Shri @TajinderBagga ji ..🙏🏻🙏🏻😊 pic.twitter.com/lChmQzWtpK — Deepak Pandey (@Deepzpandey) March 31, 2020

A huge round of applause for all the employees of CBSE who have voluntarily come forward to donate their salaries to the #PMCaresFunds.@cbseindia29 thankyou for donating Rs 21,00,000. We appreciate your generosity! #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/527LjbEozp — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) March 29, 2020

@narendramodi sir , as a small farmer i have the capacity to donate only this much amount but i hope this amount can bring a smile on my fellow countrymen .

#PMCaresFunds pic.twitter.com/zRnKZPbRxY — संजय घर पे है (TPN) (@real_sanjay_) March 31, 2020





"I donated Rs 3,000 to the fund, hoping that these funds collectively are utilised to combat this stressful time we're all going through," says Sapna P, an entrepreneur from Bengaluru.





According to the statement issued by the government, the separate fund has been created to cater to situations of emergency and distress, whether natural or otherwise, by alleviating the suffering of those affected, and controlling damage to infrastructure. The statement also mentions that the Prime Minister’s Office has been receiving numerous requests for making generous donations to support the government during the health crisis.

