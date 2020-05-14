Villagers pay tribute to Irrfan Khan by naming an area in his honour

On April 29, 2020, Irrfan Khan bid adieu to this world at a hospital in Mumbai.





By the time he lost his battle to colon infection at 54, this versatile actor had won many a heart. Irrfan was one of the finest actors in the country who left behind a spectrum of memorable characters through his movies.





Irrfan was known to enjoy living in a serene and peaceful setting rather than a noisy abode in the heart of a busy city. He retired to his sea-facing duplex every night, away from the noise and clutter of Mumbai mainland.





Irrfan Khan in a still from The Lunchbox

The actor occasionally used to find tranquil at his farmhouse in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. The area around the house is surrounded by villages Tringalwadi, Kushegaon, Morale, and Pardevi, where there is lack of basic facilities.









Gorakh Bodke, a member of the Zilla Parishad in Igatpuri and an influential local politician, approached Irrfan for an ambulance for the village to take the patients to the closest medical facility. He immediately donated one and soon took great interest in the development of the region.





The villagers have decided to pay tribute to their hero by naming the area where his house stands as ‘Hero-chi-Wadi’ (Neighbourhood of a hero, in Marathi).





“Whenever we needed him, he stood by us. He gave us an ambulance, sponsored school structures and books for students,” Bodke told India Today. “He was a guardian angel for so many families. He never refused help whenever anyone asked for it.”





Apart from the ambulance, Irrfan has donated computers, books, raincoats, and sweaters for their kids and would also send sweets during festivals.





Irrfan became the reason to smile for these villagers. They have travelled 30 km just to watch his movies in Nashik, for almost 10 years. He was truly their hero, not only on screen but off screen as well.









His death has brought sorrow to all his fans, especially these villagers. His wife, Sutapa Sikdar, along with his sons, Babil and Ayaan, believe that the best way to celebrate his life is by implementing his teachings and evolve.





“I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” Sutapa said, according to Hindustan Times, acknowledging the worldwide grief that Irrfan’s death has caused.





