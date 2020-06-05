Good Food Institute launches protein innovation challenge

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Good Food Institute has introduced the India Smart Protein Innovation Challenge to foster the next generation of innovators in plant-based foods.

By Team SS
5th Jun 2020
On the occasion of the 2020 World Environment Day, the Good Food Institute (GFI) has launched a project ‘India Smart Protein Innovation Challenge’. The programme is open for all students, entrepreneurs and researchers who are working on plant-based foods to foster the next generation of innovators in the space. 


The GFI says it is in the process of building an alternative protein ecosystem in India with foods made solely from plant-based cells, materials and fermentation.


Good Food Institute

The India Smart Protein Innovation Challenge has been initiated in partnership with Gastrotope, as well as AGNIi, CIIE (IIM Ahmedabad), Mistletoe, Thought for Food, and ProVeg Incubator. The challenge welcomes all individuals aged 28 or below and who have a strong background in basic sciences, engineering, technology, business, innovation and entrepreneurship. 


"The India Smart Protein Innovation Challenge is an opportunity for passionate, talented students, researchers, entrepreneurs and young professionals all over the country to lay the groundwork for a more healthy, sustainable, and just global food system. And, if the participants play their cards right as part of this, they might even receive investment and promotion from our wonderful partners," says Varun Deshpande, Managing Director, The Good Food Institute India.
Also Read

5 things to keep in mind while venturing into organic food business in India

The challenge does not entail an entry fee, but consists of four phases.


Good Food Institute

The first phase is the ‘Induction’, where the applicants will be expected to study the reading materials provided and take a quiz. Based on their performance, they will be awarded a certificate. In the second phase which is ‘Ideation’, the participants have to network and find collaborators to complement their skills, following which they will have to file a proposal for their projects. The third phase or the ‘Inspiration’ phase involves a feedback session from a team of experts and partners who will help improve the proposal. The fourth phase will be a Demo Day, where the team will get an opportunity to present their pitch to the investors.


The applicants will have to clear each phase before moving to the next based on the evaluation criteria laid out. At the end of the project, one winner will get to walk away with a cash prize in each of the five plant-based categories of foods - meat, eggs, dairy, seafood and finally ingredients or inputs/technology.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

