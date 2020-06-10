Meet the man who is giving free haircuts to underprivileged children in Mumbai amid COVID-19

Ravindra Birari, a hairdresser from Titwala in the Thane district of Maharashtra, has been giving free haircuts to needy children once a week.

By Think Change India
10th Jun 2020
Even since the lockdown was announced, the closure of barbershops has been causing inconvenience to people at large. While some chose to retain their long locks, others started seeking help from family members and friends to get their hair trimmed. Messy hair, ungroomed faces, and dishevelled appearances have become the new norm in the time of coronavirus. 


Despite the Indian government relaxing measures and allowing salons to operate in certain locations, many of the owners are finding it difficult to implement the standard operating procedures (SOP) and safety protocols for the pandemic. 


Ravindra Birari

Ravindra Birari trimming the hair of a child in Mumbai.

Image credit: ANI

Amid all this, Ravindra Birari, a hairdresser from Titwala in the Thane district of Maharashtra, has been giving free haircuts to needy children once a week. He is known to take to the streets of Mumbai himself, and trim the hair of kids who cannot afford to pay for it.   


“It is more than two months of lockdown; all salons are closed. Poor children who live on the road cannot go anywhere to get their hair cut, so I am giving a free haircut to them,” Birari told ANI.


Birari, like several other barbers, had to shut his salon in Bhandup due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. However, the man did not hesitate to put his life on the line and help the disadvantaged with his noble service.  


The barber community across India is known to have taken a hit, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But, despite the gloomy period, Birari has taken a step to contribute to the society in his own way, reported Hindustan Times




In a video posted by ANI, one of the kids, after getting his haircut, is seen saying, “Uncle is very good. Nobody has been coming here since the lockdown. However, he comes here and gives us a free hair cut.”


As of June 10, Maharashtra has reported close to 91,000 cases, making it the state with the highest number of coronavirus patients, while Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has recorded over 51,000 positive COVID-19 cases. 

(Edited by Suman Singh)

