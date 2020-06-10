Shillong Chamber Choir delivers rations to the elderly, healthcare workers in Northeast India

One of the most popular choir acts in India, The Shillong Chamber Choir is known for its creative mashups with popular Bollywood numbers and international certs.





While the lockdown ensued by the coronavirus pandemic did hush their melodies, but it did bring them together for yet another mashup of two classics ‘Sar jo tera chakraye,’ and ‘Lonely Goatherd’.





The choir released these songs in order to raise funds for COVID-19. But apart from that, it has also ventured on another heart-warming journey through ‘Uncle’s Home Delivery.’













Through this new initiative, the choir delivers essentials to hundreds of elderly people, healthcare professionals, and frontline COVID-19 fighters — the most vulnerable to the deadly disease.









The choir has turned its practice hall into a warehouse, where each choir member takes on different responsibilities like taking orders, sanitising vegetables, handling meets, keeping accounts, and delivering.





They also ensure that the members involved wear their PPEs while doing these tasks, and deliver to more than 500 people.





"For a certain section of people like us, who cannot go out and buy our essentials, the Shillong Chamber Choir is providing daily ration at our doorsteps," Shillong-based senior journalist Patricia Mukhim told Guwahati Plus.





Though the service is a paid service, the team is also providing rations to the underprivileged in six villages of the Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya.





The choir lets the citizen know what they have in stock, and asks for the quantities they want. Thereafter, the team packs the items with all preventive measures, and delivers them.









Explaining why the choir chose ‘Uncle’s Home Delivery’ as its initiative’s name, Rishila Jamir, a Shillong Choir Member told The Quint, “Our founder, our mentor, the person from whom we have learned everything is Neil Nonkyngrih. We call him ‘Uncle Neil.’ That’s why we thought our venture should be called Uncle’s Home Delivery.”





Started by Neil in 2001, the choir came into the spotlight after they won India’s Got Talent — a popular reality show, part of the Got Talent Global series in 2010.





